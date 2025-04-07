“Low-key and unbothered Hallyu King” Fans cheer as Lee Min-ho gets named the Most favorite korean actor overseas for 12th consecutive year

Once again, Lee Min-ho has confirmed his position as a global Hallyu star or icon. According to the 2025 Global Hallyu Survey, Lee has been declared as the most popular Korean actor by global fans and readers for the 12th consecutive year. The survey is released by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

The survey looked at global engagement with Korean cultural content. Published on April 7, 2025, it was conducted from November 29 to December 27, 2024, and collected responses from 26,400 people in 28 countries.

Lee Min-ho has been ranked first in the list, receiving 7.0% of the vote. Lee Min-ho appeals to fans across Asia, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Gong Yoo received 2.4% of the vote and is ranked second. Rounding out the top five are Song Hye-kyo (2.4%), Kim Soo-hyun (2.3%), and Lee Jong-suk.

Fans are cheering for Lee Min-ho in celevration for his achievement.

"The multi-talented, low-key and unbothered Hallyu King" said one fan.

"You are so loved And most respected personality in sk congratulations," commented another.

"LMH in the spot for 12th consecutive years already!! now, that's what you called legend!" another fan responded.

Fans have found Lee Min-ho to be deserving of the position.

"Being on d top is probably easy but maintaining the top position not just for 1 year but 12 consecutive years is almost impossible but #LeeMinho did it. It takes not just d talent & success but also a good & humble personality to be able to do this. congrats King," another fan commented.

"LeeMinho being on first place for 12 consecutive years what a KING," said another.

"I 100 % agree. He should get an award as one of the best actors ever, not only in Korea," reacted another.

More about Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-ho, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, on June 22, 1987, is an actor and singer, who achieved worldwide recognition through his lead role as Gu Jun-pyo in the 2009 television series Boys Over Flowers. This performance earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards and made him a key figure in the Hallyu phenomenon.

After Boys Over Flowers, Lee starred in many well-known television series, such as City Hunter, The Heirs, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and The King: Eternal Monarch. In 2025, Lee made his much-anticipated return to television in the science fiction romantic comedy When the Stars Gossip.

In this show, he stars opposite Gong Hyo-jin, playing a gynecologist who travels to a space station where he meets Gong's character, an astronaut. The drama aired on tvN starting January 4, 2025, and had an ambitious production budget of 50 billion won, with five years of planning.

In March 2025, he held an international fan meeting called MINHOVERSE in Manila, Philippines, as part of his continued engagement with international fans.

