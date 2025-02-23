When The Stars Gossip ending explained & season renewal explored: Did Eve and Ryong get their happy ending?

When The Stars Gossip is a unique South Korean romantic comedy-drama nestling between space exploration. The conclusion of Season 1, or Episode 16, which was aired on February 23, 2025, turned out to be both rewarding and contemplative for mixed audience reception.

The series, which began on January 4, 2025, on tvN, features Lee Min-ho as Gong Ryong and Gong Hyo-jin as Commander Eve Kim. The final episode tied off major story arcs and cleared that the series would not be renewed for a second installment.

The episode culminates in a major revelation. The first person Eve tells that she is pregnant is Gong Ryong, followed by Mission Control Center (MCC). At 12 weeks along, Eve undergoes the unprecedented challenge of carrying a child in the depths of the hotbed for medical and ethical dilemmas.

She successfully gives birth to her and Ryong's child in space. However, due to being in zero gravity, her pelvic bone breaks during her labor. Eve dies the next day after giving birth to a baby girl, Byeol. The episode's end credits show an old and frail Ryong in a wheelchair staring at the sea as a grown-up Byeol stands beside him with her daughter.

Although Eve and Ryong don't get their happy ending they became the first couple to give birth in space in When The Stars Gossip.

When The Stars Gossip leaves viewers emotional with its emotionally cathartic ending

When The Stars Gossip episode 16 opens with Ryong learning that he is the father of Eve's child. Ryong is dumbfounded between happiness and worry. He promises to give all his power to support Eve, torn between his duty and fatherhood.

Even though, Ryong faces the chances of a court trial for his illegal experiment in space. Ryong promises Eve that he will go back into space to help her with her delivery.

The MCC engages in extensive discussions about the implications of Eve's condition, considering the potential health risks to both mother and child, as well as the broader impact on the mission.

After careful deliberations and assessments, a consensus is reached: Eve will return to Earth to ensure the safety and well-being of herself and her unborn child. This decision highlights the series' focus on the importance of human life and the ethical dilemmas inherent in space exploration.

However, she convinces Space Control that she will give birth in space so that people on Earth who can't conceive can have hope of having a baby one day. Her vision highlights Ryong's dream of opening a fertility clinic in space to solve pregnancy issues on Earth by fertilizing embryos in zero gravity.

When The Stars Gossip episode 16 climaxes with an emotional scene of Eve's death at the space station. After giving birth to Byeol, Eve realizes that she has broken her pelvic bone. She remembers that in zero gravity, no one can operate on her. She lies to Ryong about being fine and exchanging heartfelt promises, vowing to reunite and build a future together. She holds his hands and loses consciousness due to the morphine's high dosage.

When The Stars Gossip episode 16 shifts to the space station 1 year 7 months later. The episode leads to the ending with Ryong narrating how Eve passed away a day after Byeol's birth. He recalls how Eve tried to hold onto her life for one more day to spend her last few hours with their daughter.

Meanwhile, the scene cuts to Dong-ha and Chief Kang Tae-hui carrying Byeol in the spaceship as they spend time with her. Since Byeol was born in zero gravity, her muscle mass and bone density were lesser than the requirement to survive on Earth. Hence Ryong vows to only return to Earth with his daughter when he could ensure a safe passage for Byeol's return.

Meanwhile, Tae-hui and Dong-ha advise Ryong to return to Earth alone as his muscle mass and bone density have been deteriorating in zero gravity, further putting him at risk. But Ryong refuses and tells them again that he will return with his daughter.

When The Stars Gossip episode 16 wraps up with Ryong scattering Eve's ashes in space after he spacewalks. Ryong says,

"Eve did so many things before she passed. In the end, space was both her womb and a tomb for her. Goodbye, Eve. I'll see you again, someday."

In the end credits, When The Stars Gossip shows an old Ryong in a wheelchair on a beach. A grown-up Byeol walks towards him and stands beside Ryong as her daughter (Ryong's granddaughter) plays around them. The scene represents that Ryong fulfills his promise to bring Byeol to Earth safely, however, he loses his ability to move due to poor bone density.

Gong Ryong's growth throughout the series reaches its peak in the finale. His transformation from a space tourist with ulterior motives to a devoted partner and a dotted father reflects the series' examination of personal development triggered by unexpected events.

The finale of When The Stars Gossip brings a balancing resolution to the story with no possibilities for future developments. It leaves viewers with a complete journey of Eve and Gong Ryong while also bringing closure to certain arcs.

When The Stars Gossip is available on Netflix for global streaming.

