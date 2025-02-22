When The Stars Gossip episode 15 recap: Eve faces a life-altering reality as she learns about her pregnancy

When The Stars Gossip released its penultimate episode—episode 15—on February 22, 2025, on Netflix and tvN. Ahead of the series finale, the South Korean space-romance drama opened with escalated tensions at the space center as Eve informed Gong Ryong that she would destroy the fertilized embryos to protect the team's suspension.

Ryong (Lee Min-ho) had carried the human eggs and sperms of MZ Group's Chairman's son and daughter-in-law. Although the Chairman's son died in an accident, he had frozen his semen alongside his wife's eggs for the future. Ryong used the frozen semen and the eggs for his fertility experiment in space. However, only the Chairman and his family knew this mission was a top secret.

Meanwhile, after returning from space, Ryong gets caught along with astronaut Kang Kang-su (Oh Jung-se), who also worked to fertilize the eggs in space. In episode 15, Ryong is investigated for his mission after the Space Center learns about it, while Kang-su faces disciplinary action against him.

Furthermore, Eve learns she is pregnant, and the episode ends with Ryong hearing the fetus' heart beating sound through a text message.

When The Stars Gossip episode 15 takes an emotional angle with Eve's pregnancy taking the spotlight

When The Stars Gossip episode 15 opens with Dr. Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin) facing a profound personal revelation upon discovering her pregnancy amidst an ongoing career crisis. The Space Center has been investigating her and Ryong's time in space when they both accidentally get left behind in space.

Meanwhile, in When The Stars Gossip episode 15, Ryong, who is an OB-GYN doctor himself, faces challenges as his unauthorized reproductive experiments with human embryos are disclosed.

Chief Kang (Lee El) of the Space Center tells Eve that Ryong could be sentenced to criminal charges in court for an illegal experiment and that all the astronauts would face punishments.

Eve tries to negotiate with Chief Kang and asks her to lie to the IOU board about the morulas. She asks Chief Kang to report that Commander Eve had destroyed the morulas before the spaceship returned to Earth. While the two were negotiating in a heated debate, Ryong kept banging on the door of his investigation room, begging Eve not to destroy the morulas (fertilized eggs).

In When The Stars Gossip episode 15, Commander Kang-su grapples with maintaining order and trust within the team despite facing an impending disciplinary meeting himself. Even though he is ready to get fired and stripped down from his position and reputation, Kang-su tries to keep the rest of the astronauts' morals high.

Ryong thinks Eve destroyed the morulas and is on his way to tell the news to the MZ Group Chairman and face his fate. However, Kang-su intervenes and stops him from revealing the truth. Kang-su also thinks that the morulas are destroyed after learning it from Ryong. He tells Ryong that since he will get fired anyway, he will take all the blame for the illegal experiment on himself.

However, Ryong goes to meet the Chairman and tells him about the morulas. The Chairman slaps Ryong continuously in front of Go-eun and others. Later, Eve and her crew try to think of ways to save Ryong from a heavier court sentence due to the experiment.

Choi Go-eun (Han Ji-eun), Ryong's ex-fiancé, faces personal dilemmas as she tries to comprehend the situation. She tries to get the best lawyer for Ryong, but he refuses any help from her and accepts his fate.

When The Stars Gossip episode 15 ends with Eve doing an Ultrasonography by herself and learning that the fetus' heart is beating extremely fast. She sends the recording to Ryong's friend, an OB-GYN doctor.

His friend refuses to answer Eve's call and insists Ryong answer it. Ryong refuses to answer the call and accidentally opens the text. He hears the heartbeat of the fetus and becomes speechless—hinting at his emotions resurfacing.

When The Stars Gossip episode 16 (finale) is scheduled to air on February 23, 2025, on tvN and will be available for streaming on Netflix.

