"MAD BECAUSE ITS A GIRL?"- Fans slam knetz as TXT' Huening Kai apologises for private room drinking controversy, denies dating rumors

TXT' Huening Kai denies dating allegations after being spotted with a woman late at night during the Chuseok holidays. He recently faced a recent social media controversy following an anonymous account's claim that he was on a late-night date.The anonymous account shared a video claiming that TXT' Huening Kai was seen drinking with a woman in a private room. He then helped her into a car before leaving together. This quickly sparked allegations of a romantic relationship.On October 10, 2025, Huening Kai directly addressed the claims via the fan communication platform Weverse. He confirmed meeting an acquaintance, and further explained that they went to the only open place available during Chuseok holidays.He further clarified that he did not leave his friend in her inebriated state. He instead ensured she returned home safely before immediately returning to the TXT dorms.Huening Kai apologized to fans for any misunderstandings and for worrying them, emphasizing that there was no reason for concern. He also expressed regret for potentially affecting his group and those around him.Following the 23-year-old idol's clarification, many international fans quickly took to X to expressed strong support online, criticizing the backlash he received. Several comments online expressed frustration at the controversy and backlash, urging people to respect his personal life.They highlighted the double standards idols often face, noting how Huening Kai was mocked in the past for being a homebody and was now being attacked for simply meeting a friend. One fan commented,&quot;YOU MADE FUN OF HIM FOR HAVING NO FRIENDS, AND WHEN HE DOES START GOING OUT AND MEETING PEOPLE AGAIN YOU MADE IT YOUR BUSINESS AND MOW YOUR MAD BECAUSE ITS A GIRL?'*?*?!&quot;🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉 @planntxtLINKYOU MADE FUN OF HIM FOR HAVING NO FRIENDS, AND WHEN HE DOES START GOING OUT AND MEETING PEOPLE AGAIN YOU MADE IT YOUR BUSINESS AND MOW YOUR MAD BECAUSE ITS A GIRL?'*?*?!Many called out those who spread baseless allegations, arguing that the situation was blown out of proportion. Several fans pointed out that he shouldn't have to apologize for being a responsible person and helping someone in need.Others expressed frustration at the intense scrutiny idols face, especially from some domestic fans. They condemned the behavior of those who chose to leave the fandom over the controversy.°✩Fortyonetwinks ྀི @bamgyustwinkLINKImagine making someone apologise for being a decent human being, f**k yall man I’m doneⱮin. @13imin13LINKThis is so fucking unfair. Those f***ing korean fans are sick of their mind. They think they can rule other people lives and if someone doesn’t fit their damn fantasy stories then they just decide to ruin careers and make idols apologize for simply being born as humans 🤮𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶✯#YOLO @9920sbyjLINKyall should be proud that you stan A GENTLEMEN imagine he left alone a women drunk late night and something bad happened to her? yes this is for the kmoas that leaving the fandom just because of this yall dont deserve hueningkai at allMany emphasized that he was the one facing harassment and a violation of privacy while simply trying to do the right thing. Supporters argued that TXT' Huening Kai acted responsibly by ensuring a friend got home safely.They asserted that it was unreasonable to expect him to apologize for decency and gentlemanly conduct. Many condemned fans who demanded accountability for every aspect of his personal life, calling it out as &quot;entitlement&quot; and &quot;toxicity&quot; within parts of the fandom.sev loves 휴닝카이! ♡ @hyukaidolLINKhe’s the one getting stalked and his privacy invaded while he’s on vacation, yet he’s still made to apologize for helping a drunk woman get home safe. all because a***les feel they have some kind of entitlement to these idols and don’t value their freedom. he shouldn’t have tonini loves 휴닝카이 ࣪🍝 @kkyuhomeLINKa genuine f*** you to everyone who thinks idols owe them accountability for their every move and what they do in their daily life, kai got his privacy invaded and got harassed online but he still fees the need to say sorry i feel genuinely sick, he's the one owed an apology 😞ִ ࣪ ☆ Louise 💙 @txtdcmLINKnot gonna hide it anymore im genuinely disgusted at our kfandom rn. all kai did just shows me that he is a true gentleman who cannot leave a woman alone at night so he accompanied her going home to make sure shes safe. yall want an apology for THAT? who tf do yall think you are?siham☆⁷ saw hobi and txt @thvjukaiLINKthe fact that he’s apologizing for NOT LEAVING a woman drunk and alone in the street and make sure she get home safe is f***ing crazy like wtf????TXT' Huening Kai clarifies controversy on Weverse, apologizes for worrying fansAddressing the situation on Weverse Tomorrow X Together aka TXT' Huening Kai wrote,“I’m going to just say this because I’m so sorry to MOAs, and also because I don’t know why I should have to avoid [speaking about it]. I was with someone I knew, and it was a situation where I could not leave them and go, so I took them home and went straight back to the dorms myself. We ended up going there because it was the holidays and that was the only open place left.&quot;He explained that he rarely went outside to meet people but met the acquaintance after a long time.&quot;Since debut, I have hated bringing harm to the members since debut, and I’m someone who’s a total homebody, so I rarely go out, but I ended up meeting my acquaintance for the first time in a long while, but it ended up like that, so I really delibereated on what to do.&quot;:) @blissplutoLINKHoney, “moas” who felt some type of way DO NOT NEED YOUR APOLOGY. A true moa will love you unconditionally, support you and WILL believe and trust you. Don’t waste your time on those who are waiting for your downfall. CHIN UP KAI! WAKE UP! CLOCK IT!He expressed regret for worrying fans and emphasized that he was being honest about the situation.&quot;But I really couldn’t leave them alone, so I just quickly took them home and came back to the dorms. This was what happened, but firstly, I’m so sorry to have worried you guys. I’m someone who hates lying, so I wanted to tell you honestly.&quot;Hueningkai clarified that there was no reason for fans to be concerned, and he intends to focus more on his work and fans moving forward.&quot;I think that the situation could call for much misunderstandings, but there’s absolutely nothing for MOAs to worry about. I really want to focus more on my job and on MOAs, so I’ll work harder such that you don’t have to worry anymore in the future.&quot;He also apologized if his actions caused any unintended harm to fans, the group, or staff, acknowledging that he wanted to be someone trustworthy but felt he fell short.&quot;I’m so sorry that I might have hurt MOAs, the members, and the company staff. I don’t know how this message will be read, and I’m sorry if it doesn’t come across well. I said that I wanted to be someone trustworthy, and I’m sorry because I feel that I wasn’t able to do that.”However, growing sentiment among fans on social media platforms is that TXT' Huening Kai's apology is unnecessary. Fans largely express concern that the idol has felt compelled to apologize for simply being a gentleman and a good friend.