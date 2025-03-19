“Make them main leads!”- Internet in a frenzy as Hwang In-youp and Kim Yoo-jung's clip from Dear X set goes viral online

Hwang In-youp was spotted filming a guest role in Drama X alongside lead actress Kim Yoo-jung. A fan saw them on March 17 and shared a video on social media.

Fans were excited to get an update on the drama filming status. They were thrilled to know that the cameo by In-youp was finally happening. They wanted to see more of the pairing and wished the duo to be the main leads. Here's how they reacted:

"OMG make them main leads !!"

The news of Hwang In-youp's cameo appearance in the drama was first reported last year in June by Hankyung.com. Reportedly, he will play the character Heo In-gang, an idol-turned-actor who also has a secret. He will make an appearance in the second half of the drama, adding tension to the drama.

"a dream come true if you ask me." a user wrote.

"literally been watching this on loop :))" another user wrote.

"Our miserable couple is here" a fan replied.

The video shows Hwang In-youp in a black shirt, blazer, and pants, while Kim Yoo-jung wears a flowy black coat over her outfit. The street looks like it is cordoned off for filming and some crew members and props can also be seen in the video shared by user @/ischloe on Threads.

"They look like real dapper soul reapers...about to come for my soul in style" a fan replied.

"I swear I can see how gorgeous they are together. I love their matching fitss. Probably their dating era or sumthnn" another user wrote.

"i’m so exciteddddd you don’t understand" another fan replied.

What is the plot of Dear X starring Kim Yoo-jung? When is the drama releasing?

Dear X follows Baek A-jin (played by Kim Yoo-jung), a woman who faced domestic violence in her childhood. As a result, she learned to hide her emotions and look into the minds of the people. Usually a kind and generous woman, A-jin unleashes wrath on anyone who angers her. Eventually, she goes on to become a top actress. Yun Jun-seo (played by Kim Young-dae) is her friend who is always by her side. But he decides to bring her down.

Then there is Kim Jae-o (played by Kim Do-hoon), who also suffered physical abuse at the hands of his father. He finds A-jin to be a kindred spirit owing to their troubled pasts. Im Na-rae (Lee Yeol-eum) is another actress who has feelings for Jun-seo. Kim Yoo-mi and Hong Jung-hyun are a part of the secondary cast in the drama. Dear X is based on a webtoon of the same name by author Ban Ki-woon. It is slated to release sometime in May 2025, with 12 episodes in all.

Kim Yoo-jung is popularly known for her roles in dramas like Backstreet Rookie, My Demon, and Love in the Moonlight. Hwang In-youp rose to fame with his role as the second male lead in True Beauty alongside Moon Ga-young and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. He was recently seen in Family By Choice.

