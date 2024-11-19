“Marriage is a difficult decision. It requires a huge amount of responsibility”- Woo Do-hwan shares his views on marriage

Woo Do-hwan appeared on Ji Suk-jin's YouTube channel on November 16, discussing his views on marriage and his recent drama Mr. Plankton, now streaming on Netflix.

When Suk-jin spoke about his responsibilities as a married man and the compromises that come with it, Do-whan expressed his views on it.

“Marriage is a difficult decision. It requires a huge amount of responsibility” he said, speaking about marriage.

Woo Do-hwan has been busy with Mr. Plankton which centers on an unexpected journey shared by two of the most unlikely individuals, exploring life’s challenges together. The show is helmed by director Hong Jong-chan.

Woo Do-hwan shares more about Mr. Plankton and his lifestyle

Woo Do-hwan recently opened up about the deeper meaning behind Mr. Plankton and shared glimpses of his personal life. He explained that the title's reference to plankton, a microorganism, symbolizes the idea that everything has a purpose and reason for existing. Summing up the drama’s essence, he described it as a story where his character embarks on a journey to find his father.

Woo Do-hwan also admitted in the interview that the thought of marriage scares him, describing it as a difficult decision that comes with significant responsibilities. He explained that after finishing filming and returning home, there are times when he simply wants to rest but also wants to spend quality time with his partner, which creates a challenging balance.

He shared that he dislikes being alone, which is why he rarely stays at home, even on his days off. Instead, he prefers to stay active by going to the gym or visiting the skin clinic. Lee mentioned that he works out daily and dislikes idling or lounging around without purpose.

"I go to the gym, and the skin clinic, I work out every day" he added.

Transitioning to his lifestyle, Woo Do-hwan revealed his pragmatic approach to fitness and diet. He mentioned that he eats primarily to fuel his workouts, jokingly imagining a pill the size of a garlic clove that could provide all necessary nutrients, including carbs, protein, and fats.

On personal preferences, Do-hwan shared a quirky detail about his childhood: he has always found round faces adorable, a consistent preference he has had since elementary school.

More about Woo Do-hwan and his latest series

Woo Do-hwan has earned recognition for his versatile performances in popular television dramas, including Save Me, Mad Dog, Tempted, My Country: The New Age, The King: Eternal Monarch, Bloodhounds, and Mr. Plankton.

The most recent series, Mr. Plankton follows two unlikely companions as they embark on a life-changing journey. Directed by Hong Jong-chan, known for his work on Doctor Stranger, Juvenile Justice, and Link: Eat, Love, Kill, the show features a screenplay by Jo Yong, the acclaimed writer behind It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

The story follows Hae-jo, a young man ostracized due to the mystery of his unknown father. Feeling unloved, he embarks on a journey to uncover his parentage, joined by Jo Jae-mi. Jae-mi, longing for a family, is set to marry Eo Heung, heir to the Eo family, despite their disapproval.

The family reluctantly accepts her, believing she is pregnant. However, on her wedding day, Jae-mi vanishes with Hae-jo, sparking an adventure filled with self-discovery and the pursuit of truth, as the two navigate their intertwined fates.

