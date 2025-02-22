Marry My Husband actress Song Ha-yoon reportedly removed from 'History of Scruffiness' teaser amid bullying controversy

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, Marry My Husband actress Song Ha-Yoon's school bullying controversy resulted in her omission from the upcoming K-drama History of Scruffiness official teaser release, as per a report by allkpop. The upcoming drama stars Uncanny Encounter actor Cho Byeong-Kyu as the male lead.

On February 21, 2025, The Express Tribune reported that streaming platforms Wavve and Watcha released the official teaser for History of Scruffiness. However, despite being one of the lead actors, the Marry My Husband actress's scenes were removed from the teaser clip.

Meanwhile, History of Scruffiness also stars Ryeoun, Jung Jae-kwang, Minah, Jung Yong-ju, Lee Min-ji, and Hwang Bo-reum-byeol as part of its main cast. The teaser featured all these actors apart from Song Ha-yoon.

What is Song Ha-yoon's alleged school bullying controversy?

The controversy began on April 1, 2024, when JTBC's program Incident Leader aired claims from an individual identified as "A." This person alleged that during their high school years, the actress bullied them for 90 minutes. The accuser claimed that the actress slapped a boy for one hour and 30 minutes straight.

The accuser said on JTBC's program Incident Leader that they were "shocked" to see the actress "indifferent" to victims while appearing on a variety show, as per allkpop.

After the news broke out, the Fight My Way actress faced immense public backlash. Per the same outlet, Song Ha-yoon's agency, King Kong by Starship, issued a statement denying the allegations and said:

"After confirming with Song Ha-yoon, she has no acquaintance with the informants, and all claims are completely false."

However, the situation escalated when a second person, "B" (original name not disclosed), came forward, accusing the actress of bullying him when she was in her high school senior year. In the interview on Incident Leader, "B" claimed to be one of the bullying victims of the Fight My Way actress and her two other friends.

The individual recalled his alleged experience from two decades ago when they were in high school and said:

"It is true that such an incident clearly did happen. It is true that Song Ha-yoon was involved. I cannot deny that it is not true."

Amidst raging allegations against the actress, King Kong by Starship confirmed that the actress was forcibly transferred from Banpo High School due to a school bullying incident.

However, they clarified that this incident was unrelated to the current accusations, stating that the actress never met or knew the accuser. The agency also mentioned that the actress's high school transfer had nothing to do with the bullying allegations.

Further scrutiny revealed that the actress attended multiple high schools, including Jungwon High School in Bucheon, Banpo High School in Seoul's Gangnam district, and Gujeong High School, as per allkpop. This pattern of transfers led to speculation about potential connections to past incidents of school violence.

Currently, the omission of the Marry My Husband actress from the teaser clip of History of Scruffiness fueled speculation about her continued involvement in the project. The drama is slated for release on February 26, 2025.

