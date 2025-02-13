"Mexico City will be purple for hobi"- Fans elated as BTS' j-hope’s tour graphics noticed at Justin Timberlake’s concert in Palacio de los Deportes

On February 12, 2024, videos showed BTS' j-hope's tour graphics at Justin Timberlake's concert in Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes. ARMYs noticed "HOPE ON THE STAGE" displayed around the stadium, suggesting preparations for upcoming shows.

Justin Timberlake performed at the venue, where j-hope will hold his Hope on the Stage tour on March 22-23, 2025.

Subsequently, the latest clips circulated on social media, and the fandom expressed their excitement about the male artist' upcoming shows. Excitedly, an X user tweeted that the Mexico City would be painted in purple color during BTS' j-hope's concert.

"A reminder that Mexico City will be purple for hobi and ARMYs in March. It's gonna be amazing."

ARMYs noticed that every corner of the stadium was excited to welcome BTS' j-hope. They extended support to the male artist.

"Every corner is excited for their most awaited King,"- a fan reacted.

"LOOK MEXICO!! are you ready for j-hope,"- a fan shared.

"ARMY who attended the Justin Timberlake concert in Mexico City have noticed preparations taking place at Palacio de los Deportes to welcome #JHope The venue appears to be gearing up for Hobi's upcoming performance. Please keep supporting our Sunshine Hobi,"- a fan commented.

Many fans flaunted that Mexico City would grandly welcome BTS' j-hope.

"The armys who attended Justin Timberlake's concert in Mexico City noticed that the Palacio de los Deportes is already preparing to receive Hobi, more and more real and I will not be there. But how incredible, it will be beautiful."- a user reacted.

"How nice jhope will be well received here in my Mexico,"- a user shared.

"What a beautiful army from Mexico ready to welcome our beautiful hobi."- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' j-hope's upcoming concert

BTS' j-hope emerged as the second member of the band to embark on a solo world tour. He was discharged from the mandatory military service in October 2025. He is set to kick-start his much-anticipated event from KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

He will visit the following concerts as listed below:

KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States, March 13, 2025. Allstate Arena, Chicago, March 17 & March 18, 2025. Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico, Mexico City, March 22 & March 23, 2025. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, United States, March 26 & 27, 2025. Oakland Arena, Oakland, March 31- April 1, 2025. BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, April 4 to April 6, 2025. SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, April 12 & April 23, 2025. Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, April 19 & April 20. 2025. Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, April 26 & April 27, 2025. Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3 & May 4, 2025. Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, May 10 & May 11, 2025. Galaxy Arena, Macau, May 17 & ay 18, 2025. NTSU Arena, Taiwan, Taipei, May 24 & 25, 2025. Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan, May 31 and June 1, 2025.

BigHit Music has confirmed that he will make a solo comeback with a new single in March 2025.

