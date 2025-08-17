Minamahal: Plot, cast, release date, trailer, & all you need to know about Ang Mutya ng Section E stars Andres Muhlach & Ashtine Olviga’s new film

Fresh from their hit roles in romantic comedy television series, Ang Mutya ng Section E, teen stars Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga bring their popular on-screen chemistry to the big screen. On August 15, 2025, the second teaser for the film Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna was exclusively released on Viva One’s YouTube channel. The initial teaser, which runs for 49 seconds, was first unveiled on July 4, 2025.
The official trailer is scheduled to be released on August 24, 2025, followed by a major press event on August 27, 2025. This marks Muhlach and Olviga’s first major film together after gaining fame as Keifer and Jay-Jay in the Viva One teen drama, which debuted in January 2025. Now, fans of the “JayFer” duo are set for yet another romantic story. So, here’s everything you need to know about AshDres’ big screen debut.
Trailer of Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna starring Andres Muhlach & Ashtine Olviga
Filipino director Jason Paul Laxamana, best known for 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, returns with another love story, Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna. The film follows Raffy Murillo (Muhlach), a shy botany enthusiast, and Luna Cabigting (Olviga), the visual artist who catches his attention.
The teaser shows a tender moment where Raffy, examining flowers through a magnifying glass, spots Luna and quietly says her name. This scene highlights the poetic tone of the romance, with the flick's title hinting at Raffy’s devotion, possibly through collecting 100 flowers for Luna.
Details about the full plot remain limited, but the story focuses on love and the connection between the two. Laxamana’s direction emphasizes small gestures and intimate interactions, keeping the focus on the developing relationship.
Cast of Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna
Produced by Viva Films, Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna marks Muhlach’s cinematic debut as Raffy Murillo, while Olviga portrays Luna Cabigting. Additional cast in supporting roles includes:
- Joko Diaz
- Giselle Sanchez
- Gene Padilla
- Marnie Lapus
- MJ Cayabyab
- VJ Mendoza
- Phoebe Walker
- Bob Jbeili
- Lance Carr
- Yuki Sakamoto
- Phoebe Villamor
- Derick Lauchengco
Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna release date
Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna will premiere in Philippine cinemas on September 24, 2025. Tickets went on sale August 15, 2025, at major chains, including SM Cinema, Robinsons Movieworld, Ayala Malls Cinema, and Megaworld Cinemas. Lead stars Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga are expected to appear at theaters on opening day to meet and greet fans.
Until then, fans of Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach can stream Ang Mutya ng Section E on Viva One. The second season is also on the way, set to premiere on November 21 this year.