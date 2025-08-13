Will there be Revenged Love Season 2? Possibilities explored

Revenged Love ended with episodes 23 and 24, released on August 11 and 12, 2025, on GagaOOLala. The Chinese series will not have a season 2, wrapping up Chi Cheng and Wu Suo Wei’s story with no loose ends.The show is based on Chai Ji Dan’s novel Counter Attack. The book ends without a sequel, and the show mirrors that finish. Small adjustments were made for the televised version, but no fresh loose ends were introduced.Revenged Love (Image via X/@gagaoolala)The series follows Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), raised in a humble background, who still carries the weight of past humiliation from his girlfriend, Yue Yue. After the breakup, Wu's ex-girlfriend begins seeing Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the successor to a family enterprise.Chi, however, is only in the relationship to meet his parents’ wish for him to have a girlfriend. When Wu learns about this, he tries to disrupt his ex’s new relationship by pulling Chi into his plan. Although Wu had never shown interest in men before, the pretense carries on until Chi’s feelings turn mutual.Revenged Love ending explainedRevenged Love wrapped up with episode 24, I Have a Home Again. The ending sees Chi Cheng freed from prison and reunited with Wu Suo Wei, closing all story threads. It is revealed that Wang Zen Long (Yue Yue’s former boyfriend) turns out to be the mastermind of Chi's revenue deception incident. He targeted Chi over an accident that ended his relationship and left him partly paralysed.Wu’s efforts to clear Chi initially failed. After their business folded, he returned to selling sugar figurines. One day, he caught Wang’s aide, who disclosed that Wang had pledged ¥1 million to him but failed to deliver. The subordinate insisted on ¥5 million in exchange for his compliance. Consequently, Wu sold his mother’s property to obtain the funds.Visiting Chi, Wu said he had given up his home and wealth for him. Later, Chi’s parents saw Wu selling figurines. His mother learned about the house sale. That night, Wu heard from Jiang that the court ruling would come the next day, but sent Jiang and Guo in his place.Wang surrendered, leading to Chi’s release. Friends visited Wu, and the meeting turned into a water fight. Wu and Chi later spent the night together. Guo and Jiang’s subplot also ended.Guo offered Jiang a place for his clinic, selling his snake farm to fund it. They sealed it with a kiss. In the closing moment, Chi likewise repurchased Wu’s ancestral residence for ¥7 million and gave it back. Revenged Love closed with them lying together, Wu saying, “I have a home again.”Streaming access to Revenged Love is offered via Viki and GagaOOLala platforms.