"More great music to come" – Fans react as TVXQ renews contract with SM Entertainment, extending their 22-year journey

On April 2, 2025, Sports Donga reported that TVXQ has renewed its contract with SM Entertainment, extending its 22-year partnership with the label. Originally, a five-member group, TVXQ now consists of U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin.

In a statement, Yunho stated that they are excited to continue their relationship with SM Entertainment, which has been with them since their debut. He assured that they will continue to give their best in performances and show their love and support for their fans.

Changmin, on the other hand, reflected on TVXQ's journey with SM Entertainment over the past 20 years. He also acknowledged the support & encouragement the group has received from the label and expressed his hopes for a brighter future for TVXQ.

SM Entertainment stated in their official statement, as reported by Sports Donga:

"We are happy to work with TVXQ again. TVXQ is a legendary K-POP artist who has created SM’s history together, so we will actively support Yunho and Changmin’s wide-ranging activities in many ways.” (translated by Google)

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the news. One fan commented that the band will continue to produce more great music.

"Yay, TVXQ is staying with SM Entertainment! More great music to come, I'm sure," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, with one individual claiming they can't wait to see the heights that the duo will reach, while another called them the "Kings of K-pop."

"Wow, TVXQ and SM continuing their 22-year journey together is truly iconic...can't wait to see what new heights Yunho and Changmin will reach! " exclaimed another fan.

"Yall better accept the facts, they have been around for over a decade. Yunho and Changmin they are very successful. Congratulations on your renew with SM Entertainment," wrote another fan.

"20+ years, and that's what you called King of KPop," reacted another fan.

More fans on X congratulated the group, with one noting their loyalty to the company that helped them achieve their dreams. Another mentioned that the company does not matter to them; they just want the group to be happy doing what they love.

"I love them and i love them more for being loyal to a company who help them achieved their dreams ...just saying...," remarked another fan.

"I honestly dont care about SM,All I care about TVXQ being happy with what they do," commented another fan.

"I've been with TVXQ/Tohoshinki for 8 years already, for no regrets. Congratulations to your new cicle, love you," said another fan.

More about SM Entertainment's pop duo, TVXQ

TVXQ was a five-member group initially featuring Hero Jaejoong, Mickey Yoochun, Xiah Junsu, Yunho, and Changmin. Their debut single, Hug, released in 2004, gave them mainstream recognition. They went on to release four highly successful albums: Tri-Angle, Rising Sun, "O"-Jung.Ban.Hap and Mirotic.

The album Mirotic, which was released in 2008, earned them the Golden Disk Award for Album of the Year. Their fourth Japanese album, The Secret Code, was released in 2009, helping them solidify their status as one of the leading K-pop acts in Japan.

Despite their success, the group faced a tough period when members Jaejoong, Yoochun, and Junsu departed from their agency, SM Entertainment. Before their departure, the group released their Japanese album, Best Selection 2010, which debuted at No.1 on the Oricon Album Chart.

The band returned in 2011 as a duo with Yunho and Changmin, releasing their fifth Korean album, Keep Your Head Down. Their subsequent Japanese albums Tone and Time cemented their success in Japan and established them as top-touring artists in the country.

In 2019, the duo released their tenth Japanese album, XV, making them the first foreign act to achieve six number-one albums.

The band is all set to perform their 33rd concert at Tokyo Dome in Japan from April 25 to 27, 2025.

