My Children’s Romance episode 2 recap & highlights: Who do Tak-suk and Sa-yoon choose for their voice confession?

On August 28, 2025, My Children’s Romance episode 2 has been released on tvN STORY, and T-Cast E Channel. Unlike usual dating shows, this format places young adults in a shared house while their parents watch every step from a studio. The participants are mostly children of public figures. Among them are Lee Tak-soo, son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, and Kim Sa-yoon, daughter of comedian Kim Dae-hee. The line-up also includes Jeon Soo-wan, daughter of basketball coach Jeon Hee-chul, and Ahn Seon-joon, son of chef Ahn Yoo-sung. Also part of the series are Park Jun-ho, son of actor Park Ho-san, and Lee Shin-hyang, daughter of the late actor Lee Cheol-min. Lee Sung-jun joins as the son of actor Lee Jong-won. Completing the cast is Hong Seok-ju, the daughter of singer Jo Gap-kyung. The reality-TV show is fronted by Kim Sung-joo and Chuu. The new episode progresses with Tak-suk choosing Shin-hyang for his voice confession, while Do Sa-yoon picks Seong-jun.My Children’s Romance episode 2 recapMy Children’s Romance (Image via Instagram/@tvnstory)Episode one of My Children’s Romance concluded with the entrance of Seong-jun. Chapter two commences as Hong Seok-joo makes her debut, causing Tak-suk to feel notably “awkward.” The reason is that the two are next-door neighbors and have shared their upbringing since childhood. The two have attended grade school, junior high, and secondary school together, and even specialized in the same academic discipline.With their arrival, the cast expands to a total of eight participants. In the previous installment, all six initial contestants had disclosed their first impressions. Now, it’s time for the new arrivals to share theirs.When Seong-jun is asked who he feels most at ease speaking with, he names Sa-yoon. Conversely, Seok-joo selects Tak-suk, leading to a private one-on-one dialogue between them. During their exchange, Tak-suk confesses to experiencing new emotion toward Seok-joo, which even startles the parents, given their longstanding familiarity with each other. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Seong-jun and Sa-yoon share a casual and cheerful interaction. Afterward, when everyone is reassembled, a task is introduced to express their emotions using voice-recorded cassette messages addressed to the opposite gender.Tak-suk receives two tapes from Shin-hyang and Soo-wan. Shin-hyang, in return, receives one from Tak-suk. As for Sun-jun, Seok-joo, Soo-wan, and Jun-ho, they receive none. Sun-jun’s father remarks that he’s sure his son will bounce back in the days ahead. Meanwhile, Soo-wan and Seok-joo’s parents are visibly disheartened, as their children are not being chosen.Seong-jun receives two cassettes from Sa-yoon and Seok-joo. Sa-yoon, on the other hand, collects three from Sun-jun, Seong-jun, and Jun-ho. Later, the male participants are prompted to select their dates. This round, Jun-ho opts for Seok-joo, much to her mother’s relief. Both Seong-jun and Sun-jun express interest in Sa-yoon.The My Children’s Romance episode concludes with Seong-jun going to visit her. He knocks at her door, but the screen fades, leaving viewers wondering whether Sun-jun will also make his move, and whom Sa-yoon will ultimately choose to date.My Children’s Romance broadcasts every Wednesday at 8 pm on tvN STORY and T-Cast E Channel, and can also be streamed online through TVING.