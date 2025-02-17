My Liberation Diary actor Son Suk-ku reportedly in talks for the upcoming drama 'Road'

On February 17, 2025, the South Korean media outlet News1 reported that the My Liberation Diary actor Son Suk-ku was reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Road. According to the publication, he has been positively reviewing the casting offer for the much-anticipated series. No information about his character in the show has been revealed yet. However, he has been offered the role of the leading protagonist.

The series will reportedly be based on the Korean-Japanese collaboration comic Blue Road. It revolves around the story of a Korean Detective, Kang Chung-do, investigating a strange murder case that occurred both in Korea and Japan. He is joined by a Japanese Inspector, Inose.

It is to be noted that the drama is being helmed by the director, Han Jun-hee. He has been popular in the entertainment industry for creating multiple hit shows. These include Coin Locker Girl, D.P. season 2, Understanding Movies, and programs.

If Son Suk-ku accepts the casting offer, he will be reunited with the director, Han Jun-hee

If Son Suk-ku accepts the casting offer for the upcoming series Road, he will be reunited with the director Han Jun-hee for the fourth time. The duo has previously worked together in the film Hit-and-Run Squad, DP season 1, and season 2.

Subsequently, the K-drama Community has showcased interest in the casting of Son Suk-ku by the director Han Jun-hee. They are waiting to see how the duo showcases their partnership in the new project.

For those unversed, Son Suk-ku kick-started his acting career by taking on a minor role in the film Scarlet Innocence in 2024. He later appeared in projects such as Black Stone and Mother, aired in 2016 and 2018, respectively. He rose to stardom with his role in the romance and comedy drama Matrimonial Chaos and thriller drama Designated Survival: 60 Days.

He went on to make his big screen debut with the leading role in the romance film Nothing Serious. It premiered in 2021. In the same year, he made his directorial debut with the short film Unframed- Rebroadcast. It premiered on December 8, 2021.

Son Suk-ku gained international recognition after appearing in the slice-of-life series My Liberation Diary/Notes. He played the role of the male protagonist, Mr. Gu. He was an alcoholic stranger who was residing on the outskirts of the city. He acted alongside Kim Ji-won. The male actor garnered praise from the audience worldwide for the realistic portrayal of a vulnerable character.

The male artist has appeared in other shows, including Wedding, Shimchung Girl, Kidnapping Assemblyman Mr. Clean, Mother, Suits, and others.

In recent news, he appeared in the 2024 thriller and crime drama A Killer Paradox. It is available to stream on Netflix.

