NCT's Mark garners attention for his special and expensive Polaroid photo with a fan

On Wednesday, May 29, a fan posted a picture of the Polaroids she took with NCT's Mark on TikTok which shocked fans. Since people were not aware fans could take pictures with K-pop idols individually, the Polaroid picture surprised them.

However, upon viewing the Polaroids, another netizen stepped in to explain the situation through the comments section. The netizen explained her friends took a similar photo with NCT's Haechan at the Japanese Mumo store. The store has a running tradition where its top 5 buyers of the store win a chance to take a photo with a K-pop idol.

Therefore, the netizen who posted the TikTok about her recent Polaroids with NCT's Mark was most likely one of the top five buyers of the Japanese Mumo store. However, this doesn't come at a small rate. The netizen also explained that her friend took a picture with Haechan twice and she had to spend around $16,000 each time.

While fans were both envious and shocked by the netizen who got to take Polaroid pictures with K-pop idols.

On May 29, a TikTok post from a netizen shook the internet. The post showcased a fan posing with NCT's Mark, and the picture was a Polaroid. While taking pictures with K-pop idols isn't too rare, the closeness and the never-before-seen format not only had fans envious but also intrigued them about the same.

In the TikTok post, the netizen was seen facing Mark with her arms folded while the idol was squeezing her cheeks with his fingers. Fans felt this picture was adorable, however, since it is also quite rare for K-pop idols to take pictures with fans in such closeness, they were naturally curious about how and where the netizen took the pictures.

A netizen who was aware of the process through a friend explained the same through the comment section of the TikTok post. When one comment inquired about the amount the fan spent to take the Polaroid, this netizen stepped in. Here's what they replied to the comment:

"In a Japanese Mumo store, the top five buyers get to take a photo with the idol. My friend has done it with Haechan twice, spending $16,000 each time."

However, netizens are still unsure whether the dollars are USD, AUD, or any other currency. Regardless, netizens still expressed that the amount was still a huge rate for one Polaroid picture with a K-pop idol. However, fans were still envious and quite jealous of those who got the chance to take the pictures with NCT's Mark and Haechan as they looked adorable.

Mark recently released his new solo track, 200. The song, which revolves around the theme of fans' often comparison of the idol to Spider-Man, was a hilarious and exciting pop song that fans can't get enough of.

The idol has also been quite active as a soloist. Apart from being in four different K-pop groups, NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT U, and SuperM, Mark has released quite a few solo tracks such as Golden Hour, Child, etc.

His most recent feature was on NCT Doyoung's solo debut album, YOUTH, which was released on April 22. He and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon collaborated with Doyoung for the track, Time Machine. However, fans are still eagerly waiting for the idol to release his solo album.