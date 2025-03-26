Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines scores 6.9% on Gallup Korea's latest survey; becomes the most loved K-drama in South Korea

When Life Gives You Tangerines has been the talk of the town since the drama was released. The show, which stars IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon, has been loved immensely by the audience, as per the latest survey by Gallup Korea.

Ad

The survey, dated March 25, consists of statistics drawn from March 18 to 20. It had a sampling error of ±3.1% points and a confidence level of 95%. Only 1,003 users voted, as opposed to the 7,673 users who were contacted. In the survey, 1,003 people aged 18 and above voted for their favorite drama. The surveys have been conducted since 2013, and it was only in 2020 that OTT platforms were also taken into consideration.

Ad

Trending

When Life Gives You Tangerines scored 6.9% of the votes, becoming the most favorite drama currently airing for the South Korean audience. TV Chosun's Mr. Trot 3 came in second with 4.7%, KBS 2TV's weekend drama Please Take Care of the Five Eagle Brothers! came in third with 3.5%, KBS1's daily drama My Merry Marriage came fourth with 3.2%, and SBS's Friday-Saturday drama Treasure Island came in fifth with 2.8%.

The survey by Gallup Korea allowed the audience to include dramas of their choice, regardless of the time slot, genre, or platform. Since 2023, the survey has begun to include dramas streaming on OTT platforms. This is the fifth time a Netflix drama has topped the popularity list in a survey by Gallup Korea. Earlier, shows like The Glory (March 2023), Culinary Class War (October 2024), Squid Game Season 2 (January 2025), and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (February 2025) had topped the popularity charts.

Ad

What is currently happening on When Life Gives You Tangerines?

Ad

When Life Gives You Tangerines has completed 12 episodes in its story so far. The drama premiered on March 7, with four episodes airing each Friday. The drama presents the story of the struggles of Ae-sun (played by IU in her young age and Moon So-ri in her old age) and Gwan-shik (played by Park Bo-gum in his young age and Park Hae-joon in his old age) from their teenage years to old age. The couple goes through many ups and downs as they navigate their life growing up.

Currently, the story's focus has shifted to Ae-sun and Gwan-shik's daughter Geum-myeong (played by IU again) as she finds her place in city life and recalibrates her love life as well. The fourth and final volume of When Life Gives You Tangerines will air on March 28, concluding Ae-sun, Gwan-shik, and their family's story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback