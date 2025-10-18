“Never beating the solo stan allegations” - Fans react over BTS Jin’s playful response to young Jungkook’s images on Weverse  

On October 18, 2025, a fan took to Weverse to share a collage of four photos featuring BTS' Jungkook, captioning it with,“Do you know him?”The post quickly caught attention when Jin jumped into the comments, playfully writing,“Wow, who is this? Is it perhaps Jungkook?”Jin’s comment amused fans, with ARMYs delighted to see the oldest BTS member teasing the GOLDEN maknae in the madnae fashion.&quot;Never beating the solo stan allegations,&quot; an X user commented.Jin and Jungkook, the eldest and youngest members of Bangtan, have a close relationship often described as &quot;brotherly.&quot; Their age gap frequently leads fans to joke that Jin helped raise Jungkook during BTS’ trainee days. It's a dynamic that’s remained one of the group’s most adored over the years.☾ 🌹 @chimseokjinLINKjin never beating the jungkook akgae allegationsjinnielei @IamShamleiJungLINKJin, we all know Jungkook is your favorite 😘am @Aem2893LINKHe's not beating the solo allegations 😌Meanwhile, others are &quot;touched&quot; by their &quot;chaotic bond,&quot; describing it as &quot;Jinkook crumbs&quot; after so long.cherry ♡ @chrryblondeLINKhe’ll never pass on commenting on a post mentioning jungkook 😭😭😭Snowy♡✨ @golden_phoriaLINKgetting Jinkook crumbs after so longⒺⒸⒽⓄ Fanny ᵇᵗˢ | RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR ENCORE @0613Fanny_BTSLINKQuotes and comments say it all!!Everyone’s touched by this endearing (and often chaotic 😭) duo! 🫶🏻😭😭😭BTS' Jin and Jungkook’s 2025 reunion &amp; why Jin no longer speaks to him as freelyJin and Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@jin)This year marked several wholesome moments between Jin and Jungkook that had ARMYs feeling nostalgic. Jin made his much-anticipated return to television through tvN’s Handsome Guys, which premiered on May 15 (KST). The BTS vocalist joined regular cast members Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Oh Sang Wook, Cha Tae-hyun, and Shin Seung-ho on a food recommendation tour around Seoul’s Hannam-dong.During the show, Jin was asked which Bangtan members would best fit the show’s energy. Without hesitation, he named Jungkook, explaining that he &quot;really eats well.” When Oh Sang-wook, a 96-liner, asked about V and Jungkook’s ages and realized Jungkook was younger, he joked that Jungkook could appear as his junior. Jin then jumped in, saying he wouldn’t dare talk down to Jungkook because of the idol’s “scary” fans.A month later, on June 13, Jin and JK surprised fans with an emotional reunion at j-hope final concert of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi. Jungkook made a surprise appearance during the performance of i wonder..., a Hobi track featuring his vocals. Recently, Jungkook updated his Instagram @mnijungkook with new music picks, sharing I Can’t Breathe by Bea Miller, In My Head by Peter Manos, Cool by Daniel Caesar, and Apollo Eighteen by Khamari. The 28-year-old, who’s stayed mostly inactive online since BTS began military service in late 2023, posted the emotional ballads and R&amp;B tracks in early morning UTC hours.