  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Never beating the solo stan allegations” - Fans react over BTS Jin’s playful response to young Jungkook’s images on Weverse  

“Never beating the solo stan allegations” - Fans react over BTS Jin’s playful response to young Jungkook’s images on Weverse  

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 18, 2025 07:34 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jin and Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@jin, YouTube/BANGTANTV)

On October 18, 2025, a fan took to Weverse to share a collage of four photos featuring BTS' Jungkook, captioning it with,

Ad
“Do you know him?”

The post quickly caught attention when Jin jumped into the comments, playfully writing,

“Wow, who is this? Is it perhaps Jungkook?”

Jin’s comment amused fans, with ARMYs delighted to see the oldest BTS member teasing the GOLDEN maknae in the madnae fashion.

"Never beating the solo stan allegations," an X user commented.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jin and Jungkook, the eldest and youngest members of Bangtan, have a close relationship often described as "brotherly." Their age gap frequently leads fans to joke that Jin helped raise Jungkook during BTS’ trainee days. It's a dynamic that’s remained one of the group’s most adored over the years.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others are "touched" by their "chaotic bond," describing it as "Jinkook crumbs" after so long.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Jin and Jungkook’s 2025 reunion & why Jin no longer speaks to him as freely

Jin and Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@jin)
Jin and Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@jin)

This year marked several wholesome moments between Jin and Jungkook that had ARMYs feeling nostalgic. Jin made his much-anticipated return to television through tvN’s Handsome Guys, which premiered on May 15 (KST). The BTS vocalist joined regular cast members Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Oh Sang Wook, Cha Tae-hyun, and Shin Seung-ho on a food recommendation tour around Seoul’s Hannam-dong.

Ad

During the show, Jin was asked which Bangtan members would best fit the show’s energy. Without hesitation, he named Jungkook, explaining that he "really eats well.” When Oh Sang-wook, a 96-liner, asked about V and Jungkook’s ages and realized Jungkook was younger, he joked that Jungkook could appear as his junior. Jin then jumped in, saying he wouldn’t dare talk down to Jungkook because of the idol’s “scary” fans.

Ad

A month later, on June 13, Jin and JK surprised fans with an emotional reunion at j-hope final concert of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi. Jungkook made a surprise appearance during the performance of i wonder..., a Hobi track featuring his vocals.

Recently, Jungkook updated his Instagram @mnijungkook with new music picks, sharing I Can’t Breathe by Bea Miller, In My Head by Peter Manos, Cool by Daniel Caesar, and Apollo Eighteen by Khamari. The 28-year-old, who’s stayed mostly inactive online since BTS began military service in late 2023, posted the emotional ballads and R&B tracks in early morning UTC hours.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications