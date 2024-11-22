"Never misses in any look" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope attends the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship grand opening party

On November 22, 2024, BTS j-hope appeared at the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship grand opening in Seoul, South Korea. The Grammy-nominated artist was dressed in a black tuxedo and flaunted the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked Watch of the same brand. The price of the watch starts at $1,21,049 up to $7,35,430.

The official X account of Audemars Piguet posted about one of the watches from its latest collection exhibited at the grand opening on November 22. The 43 mm limited edition Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon "COMPANION" was designed in partnership with the York-based artist KAWS.

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see the BTS rapper appear at the event, which marks his second official appearance after being discharged from the military on October 17, 2024. His first appearance was on October 23, at the Korean Baseball series, where he threw the first pitch for the Kia Tigers.

One fan wrote on X:

"Hobi in an all-black outfit is pure perfection. But let's be real—he never misses in any look."

Fans lauded his look for the evening and hailed him as a "fashion icon."

"THE Fashion Icon that he is!" one fan wrote.

"My gorgeous gorgeous man!" another fan wrote.

"j-hope wears the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked Watch," one another fan added.

Others called him the "main character" of the event and speculated that he might become the brand ambassador for the luxury watch line.

"The main character. I hope you have a fun time hobi," one other fan said.

"Hobi looking so good!!!! I can smell an ambassadorship" another fan wrote.

"THE HEAVENS HEARD OUR PLEA!!!! LOOK AT j-hope SO HOOOOOOOOOOOOT arriving at Audemars Piguet x KAWS exclusive event in Seoul," another fan commented.

More about BTS' j-hope's solo endeavors post his military discharge

Jung Ho-seok, better known as j-hope, made a public appearance on October 23, 2024. The idol threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions KBO League Korean Series game at Gwangju KIA Champions Field.

The BTS idol recently completed his military service, having served in the South Korean military's 36th Infantry Division in Wonju from April 18, 2023, to October 17, 2024.

BTS' j-hope's second solo album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, was released on March 29, 2024, by BIGHIT MUSIC. The pre-recorded album contained six original soundtracks (OSTs) from his second solo documentary series by the same name, which was released on Prime Video on March 28.

In other news, fellow BTS members lRM, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, and V are currently serving in the military and are expected to return in June 2025.

