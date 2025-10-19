“No one expected this plot twist” - Fans gush as Would You Marry Me reveals Woo-joo’s secret crush on Me-ri with childhood bond while acting normal

SBS’ Would You Marry Me? dropped a turning point on October 18, 2025, tying its leads Kim Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik) and Yoo Me-ri (Jung So-min) through a forgotten past. Episode 4 confirmed that Me-ri, unknowingly, once comforted Woo-joo as a child after he lost his parents, giving him a teddy bear. It’s a gesture that became the emotional root of their adult connection.Woo-joo had known this all along. The revelation comes full circle when he spots a childhood photo of Me-ri inside her mother’s wallet, confirming what he discovered much earlier. In a flashback, the show reveals he had already recognized her the night Me-ri got drunk in the motel. He had seen the same childhood picture inside her trolley bag. From that moment, he knew she was the girl who once gave him hope.Since then, Woo-joo kept the truth to himself. His quiet composure and effortless chemistry in their fake marriage weren’t accidental. Every act of care, every gentle gesture, was intentional. He was pretending to be just a “fake husband,” but his actions hinted at deeper feelings, an affection built years before they ever met again.&quot;True no one expected this plot twist,&quot; an X user commented.Many remarked that no one had anticipated this outcome, calling it completely &quot;unexpected.&quot;ellie @324saintsLINKthe reveal was so unexpected,,, welcome back REAL romcomSunnie @Jenny1760010722LINKTotally didn’t expect that loved it.monochromeais @karpetmerah05LINKthats why hes suddenly invested in this “fake marriage” play 😌😌🫢 didnt see that coming tbhOthers say they now understand why Woo-joo agreed to the fake marriage and suddenly became cooperative, calling it &quot;cute.&quot;WENDY SOLO CON | SAW PEB 🐰 @chevroleeetttLINKWhen the wedding photoshoot happened, i was like, why is he being so cooperative all of a sudden? To make it more believable so they wont get caught? Plausible, right? And then come the plot twist in the latter part of the ep omg I CANT WAIT FOR NEXT WEEK6275 @fn_cctLINKso that's why he suggested taking the wedding photo, zipped her down, pulled her to sit on his lap w no space bet them at all, and even kissed her. damn play mastermind by taylor swift, our woojoo isn't here to play! go get her!4joy @greenkiwijoyLINKthat is why the childhood trope is necessary, like who’s is the right mind that will agreed to this fakemarriage sh*t😭 i dont want anyone to speak ill on this drama ever again, this is wholesome and cute!!!! im so happy 🥹🥹Would You Marry Me reaches a new Friday ratings Would You Marry Me (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Episode 3 of Would You Marry Me hit a peak rating of 7.2% nationwide and 6.3% in the capital region, topping Friday dramas for the second week. It achieved a record 2.6% among viewers aged 20-49, according to Nielsen Korea.The rom-com show follows Kim Woo-joo, the only son of the 80-year-old bakery Myungsoondang, where he works as marketing team leader. Narcissistic yet rational, he crosses paths with subcontractor designer Yoo Me-ri.Dealing with her ex-fiancé’s infidelity and a scam on a newlywed home, she suddenly proposes to Woo-joo (who shares her ex’s name) after winning a special prize for newlyweds - a luxury townhouse. This sparks their 90-day fake marriage journey. Along the way, they encounter a series of chaos before restoring love.The next two episodes, 5 and 6, of Would You Marry Me will be released on October 24 and 25 on Disney+. They will also air on SBS at 9:50 pm on the same days!