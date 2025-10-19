“No one expected this plot twist” - Fans gush as Would You Marry Me reveals Woo-joo’s secret crush on Me-ri with childhood bond while acting normal

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 19, 2025 08:27 GMT
Would You Marry Me (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)
Would You Marry Me (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)

SBS’ Would You Marry Me? dropped a turning point on October 18, 2025, tying its leads Kim Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik) and Yoo Me-ri (Jung So-min) through a forgotten past. Episode 4 confirmed that Me-ri, unknowingly, once comforted Woo-joo as a child after he lost his parents, giving him a teddy bear. It’s a gesture that became the emotional root of their adult connection.

Woo-joo had known this all along. The revelation comes full circle when he spots a childhood photo of Me-ri inside her mother’s wallet, confirming what he discovered much earlier. In a flashback, the show reveals he had already recognized her the night Me-ri got drunk in the motel. He had seen the same childhood picture inside her trolley bag. From that moment, he knew she was the girl who once gave him hope.

also-read-trending Trending

Since then, Woo-joo kept the truth to himself. His quiet composure and effortless chemistry in their fake marriage weren’t accidental. Every act of care, every gentle gesture, was intentional. He was pretending to be just a “fake husband,” but his actions hinted at deeper feelings, an affection built years before they ever met again.

"True no one expected this plot twist," an X user commented.
Many remarked that no one had anticipated this outcome, calling it completely "unexpected."

Others say they now understand why Woo-joo agreed to the fake marriage and suddenly became cooperative, calling it "cute."

Would You Marry Me reaches a new Friday ratings

Would You Marry Me (Image via X/@SBSNOW)
Would You Marry Me (Image via X/@SBSNOW)

Episode 3 of Would You Marry Me hit a peak rating of 7.2% nationwide and 6.3% in the capital region, topping Friday dramas for the second week. It achieved a record 2.6% among viewers aged 20-49, according to Nielsen Korea.

The rom-com show follows Kim Woo-joo, the only son of the 80-year-old bakery Myungsoondang, where he works as marketing team leader. Narcissistic yet rational, he crosses paths with subcontractor designer Yoo Me-ri.

Dealing with her ex-fiancé’s infidelity and a scam on a newlywed home, she suddenly proposes to Woo-joo (who shares her ex’s name) after winning a special prize for newlyweds - a luxury townhouse. This sparks their 90-day fake marriage journey. Along the way, they encounter a series of chaos before restoring love.

The next two episodes, 5 and 6, of Would You Marry Me will be released on October 24 and 25 on Disney+. They will also air on SBS at 9:50 pm on the same days!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Shreya Jha
