Would You Marry Me - When will episodes 5-6 release, and what to expect

Romantic comedy Would You Marry Me? dropped episodes 3 and 4 on October 17 and 18. The next pair of episodes is lined up for Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, at 9:50 pm KST on Disney+, while airing in South Korea on SBS. The plot follows Kim Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik), the fourth-generation successor of Myungsoondang, the nation’s oldest bakery brand. His well-ordered life shifts when he crosses paths with Yoo Me-ri (Jung So-min), a spirited designer working with his company. After being betrayed by her ex-fiancé and scammed in a housing deal, Me-ri concocts a plan to keep her newlywed prize townhouse by marrying Woo-joo, who happens to share the same name as her ex. What's ahead in episodes 5 &amp; 6 of Would You Marry Me?In the Would You Marry Me's upcoming episodes, Woo-joo is set to get closer to Me-ri after realizing she was the girl who once rescued him. This memory could lead him to open up about past struggles and hidden feelings. A confession, hinted at in preview, might spark real warmth between them. Meanwhile, Jin-gyeong, already uneasy seeing Woo-joo lean toward Me-ri, may turn her focus to Sang-hyun. Their slightly awkward but gradually comfortable interactions suggest a possible new connection. Sang-hyun, sharp as ever, could start piecing together the truth about Woo-joo and Me-ri’s arrangement.At the same time, Me-ri’s ex, still grappling with Jenny’s betrayal, returns. His jealousy flares as he notices her closeness with Woo-joo. This will create more tension for Me-ri.Would You Marry Me episodes 3 &amp; 4 recapWould You Marry Me? (Image via X/@SBSNOW)Would You Marry Me episode 3 starts with Woo-joo’s family nearly spotting Me-ri at home. Before things escalate, Sang-hyun shows up asking for his wife, unaware of the scene. Woo-joo quickly diverts him while Me-ri hides. Later, when relatives find her phone, she pretends to be possessed to retrieve it, scaring them into running away.Woo-joo urges Me-ri to move out before Sang-hyun gets suspicious. With her only friend enlisted, she’s forced to rent a shady motel. Meanwhile, Woo-joo’s grandmother approves of Jin-gyeong’s interest in him. After a work dinner, where both Woo-joo and Me-ri act cautiously, Me-ri gets drunk, and Woo-joo steps in when colleagues pressure her for karaoke. He takes her to the motel but mistakenly punches the owner, thinking he’s harassing her, only to learn the man was helping after she burned her foot. Regretful, Woo-joo drives her to the prize house and tells her to stay hidden. While following Woo-joo’s instructions, Me-ri accidentally triggers the sound-sensitive lights by clapping at a mosquito. Sang-hyun drops by to check on the “newlyweds” and grows wary when Woo-joo is missing. Me-ri lies that they haven’t finished unpacking. Sang-hyun leaves but warns that he will return next week. To make their cover story look real, Woo-joo and Me-ri decide to take a wedding photo together. Meanwhile, Han-gu, the company’s corrupt executive, tries to erase evidence of his embezzlement by causing a fatal “accident” for an employee who knows too much. The worker dies in a car crash. The next day, during the photoshoot, Woo-joo and Me-ri unexpectedly feel a spark in Would You Marry Me. But when Woo-joo spots Se-jung nearby, he abruptly kisses Me-ri to hide his identity. Moments later, Me-ri also pulls him back for another kiss as Se-jung enters. Would You Marry Me's episode 4 opens with Me-ri and Woo-joo barely dodging Se-jung’s suspicion. At work, Se-jung remains doubtful, though others brush it off. Later, Me-ri clears the air with Woo-joo about their accidental kiss, saying it was to distract Se-jung. Elsewhere, the chairwoman asks Hang-gu to support the family of the deceased worker, but he lies that Mr. Ko had been gambling and misusing funds. He urges her to keep it quiet, pretending to protect the man’s name.At a family dinner, Woo-joo gets triggered when his aunt mentions road safety, recalling his parents’ fatal accident. In his room, he remembers being rescued by a taxi driver and comforted by the driver’s daughter. Meanwhile, Me-ri can’t stop thinking about Woo-joo. The next day, Jin-gyeong plans to confess to Woo-joo, but things get messy when she spots Sang-hyun at the hospital visiting Sung-woo. At home, Woo-joo and Me-ri wear matching outfits and talk about her past with her ex-fiancé. The ex, meanwhile, grows restless over his girlfriend’s shady messages.At the police station, Sang-hyun tampers with Kim Gu-sik’s report, bribing him into a false confession. Later, at the hospital, he encounters Sung-woo, who lashes out at him, which Jin-gyeong witnesses. During Me-ri’s design presentation with the chairman, her mother calls, saying she’s at her ex’s family home. Woo-joo rushes to help after her ex’s mother humiliates her, driving her safely to the station. He keeps it from Me-ri, but she finds out anyway. Later, her mom reassures her that she did the right thing. Meanwhile, Jenny cheats on Me-ri’s ex with another man. The Would You Marry Me episode ends with Woo-joo discovering Me-ri’s childhood photo in her mother’s wallet, realizing she’s the same girl who once saved him. As he quietly processes the truth, Me-ri answers a call she assumes is from Woo-joo, but it’s actually her ex.Episode 3 of Would You Marry Me achieved a peak viewership of 7.2% (6.3% in the capital region), topping Friday dramas for the second consecutive week. It also reached a record 2.6% rating among viewers aged 20-49, according to Nielsen Korea.