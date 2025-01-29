“NO ONE LOVES SEOKJIN MORE THAN JIMIN”- Fans laugh it off as the younger BTS member posts a message for the ARMYs with a profile picture of Jin

BTS’ Jimin once again gave fans a reason to laugh when he greeted them with a heartfelt message on Weverse, while still having Jin's profile picture set as his display.

On January 29, 2025, Jimin posted a long letter after a long time, but what caught ARMYs off guard was the unexpected Jin profile picture, leading to momentary confusion. Fans admitted that for a second, they thought Jin himself had posted, only to realize it was actually the younger star.

Many commented on how he has done this multiple times before, calling it both hilarious and endearing. Fans commenting on how his playful nature never fails to entertain them:

“You participated in the contest of who loves Seokjin the most but your opponent is Jimin,” a fan regarded.

“Always makes me confused,” a fan expressed.

Some other fans expressed their admiration with,

"Love how he consistent using Jin's pic, oh my hearteu," a fan remarked.

“JM came home???!!!!! I thought it's jin,” a confused fan said.

“It's kind a funny,” a fan exclaimed.

Jimin and Jin's close friendship comes to light again

BTS’ Jimin had touched fans’ hearts with a warm gesture when he updated his Weverse profile picture and bio on October 25, 2024, to celebrate the release of Jin’s single, "I’ll Be There."

To honor Jin’s milestone, he changed his profile picture to a new image of Jin from the music video and updated his bio to match the song title which became a subtle yet meaningful tribute that ARMYs quickly noticed. While most users keep their own photo on their profile, this marks the 5th time Jimin has featured Jin’s image a tradition that began with Jin’s enlistment in December 2022.

The two BTS stars have always shown their bond by updating fans about each other. In October 2024, just before Jimin’s birthday, even Jin shared an update about him during his military service. He revealed that his dongsaeng would call him once a week for long conversations but had stopped calling as he isn’t allowed to have a phone in the military.

Jin also shared that he visited his BTS bandmate at his military compound and noticed he had gained some weight. Hence, the recent update with Jin's picture has once again stirred the emotions of fans by making them emotional as well as giving them an instance to laugh.

In the above-mentioned Weverse letter, Jimin wished ARMYs a Happy New (Lunar) Year and reflected on his time in the military. He noted that it has been one year and two months since his enlistment but admitted that he doesn’t feel much different.

He also mentioned his conversations with bandmate Jungkook, who is in the same unit as his have also changed and that they now discuss their plans for when they reunite after discharge.

However, he admitted feeling a bit scared since it’s been so long since BTS performed together. Still, he promised to work hard and prepare for his return.

A few words from his letter were,

"ARMY, who we miss and are just thankful for… Until the day we meet, I hope you stay healthy and have a happy day. Happy New Year, I love you!"

His vulnerability and honest thoughts showcased his genuine self. His words reassured the fans, showing how much he cherishes both BTS and ARMYs.

