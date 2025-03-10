Netflix's latest slice-of-life K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered on March 7, 2025, with four episodes. The show introduced us to Gwan-shik (played by Park Bo-gum) and Ae-sun (played by IU) and their life on Jeju Island. On March 10, 2025, Netflix releases a teaser and a few stills from the upcoming volume 2, which will be released on March 14, 2025.

In the stills from When Life Gives You Tangerines, we see the characters slightly grown up. Gwan-shik and Ae-sun adapt to the new challenges as the story moves ahead.

Fans have lapped up the upcoming season with vigor. They took to X to share their excitement:

"“Dad is still right here. Just do everything you want to do.” so excited for volume 2 but still not ready for the in-depth stories of this father-daughter relationship. just know that I'm gonna bawl my eyes out"

From Ae-sun's high school graduation to Ae-sun and Gwan-shik earning a living, the newly released stills hint at the next phase in the story. Fans are lauding the lead pair and the writers for a heartfelt approach to love, life, and everything in between.

"It's really the best drama of the year. The way the episodes are presented and the relationships of life are linked to the four seasons is new and smart, which makes it an attractive drama for everyone" a user wrote

"i love everything, every bit of this drama" a fan replied

"Aesun & Gwanshik who have to go grow up early, go through & endure so many obstacles in life. Including sacrificing their dreams, and they did it so willingly. But still, they look so happy & they are still shining as they always have" another fan responded

Fans noted the fine detailing in the drama that was displayed beyond the spoken word. The direction of the story to highlight the smallest to the biggest impact of challenges on the characters' lives was applauded by the fans. The progressive narrative was loved by the fans:

"choosing a path that defies societal expectations for women and boldly breaks the cycle of intergenerational trauma in raising your child is remarkable indeed" a user wrote

"just noticed that 70 year old aesun still has that hairpin which gwansik gave her when they were kids. She has kept it with her for so long" another user commented

"Props to the art and prop team of #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines for building an entire town solely for the drama. Even the water was all CGI As the writer said, they really brought AeShik’s village, season, and world from script to life the best way possible." a fan replied

All you need to know about Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines starring Park Bo-gum and IU

When Life Gives You Tangerines is a story told over four seasons, with Ae-sun and Gwan-shik's story in the center. The drama covers three generations to depict the struggles and hardships faced by the people and how they rise from it.

When Life Gives You Tangerines also highlights the socio-economic conditions of women across three generations.

In the teaser, we see Ae-sun and Gwan-shik's elder daughter Geum Myeong's journey as well. From a child to a young woman, Geum Myeong's story unfolds a new chapter in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Moon So-ri and Park Hae Joon play older Ae-sun and Gwan-shik in the drama.

