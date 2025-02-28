“Now that’s an IT girl”- Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares glimpses of her L.A. birthday celebration with Lisa, Jaden Smith, Bruno Mars, & more

On February 28, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé posted pictures of her birthday bash on Instagram. The Australian-South Korean singer celebrated her 28th birthday with close friends at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on February 10, 2025. Although her birthday is on February 11, she celebrated it the day before. Roseanne Chae-young Park captioned the photos, writing:

“Birthday month is almost over, grateful for my friends and my number ones :,)”

The pictures featured several well-known names, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo, Jaden Smith, Moises Arias, twins Simi & Haze Khadra, Joan Day, Samuel Lim, and Astrid Gallegos (Bruno’s stylist). Also present were Cirkut, Daniel Ramos, Michael Pollack, Emily Warren, Evan Blair (Team ‘toxic till the end’), and team R. Fans quickly reacted to the photos, with one commenting:

"Now that’s an IT Girl."

The birthday girl wore a metallic gold mini-dress for the festivities. However, fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie were nowhere to be spotted in the photos. Fans are excited as her long-awaited birthday photos are "finally" released.

"SHE FINALLY DROPPED THE BDAY PICS OMGGGG," a fan remarked.

"Oh, thanks to everyone for making her feel like the number one girl in the world," a user wrote.

"The way we waited not for years to see those pics, I thought that ain't gonna happen at all," a person shared.

Others discussed the event's "star-studded" attendance and how it was organized.

"I love Rosé circles.," a netizen noted.

"What a star-studded birthday party," a viewer commented.

"Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo, Lisa, hér team and so many more... ROSÉ really knows how to throw a birthday party," another fan added.

BLACKPINK Rosé’s other birthday bashes with close friends

BLACKPINK’s Rosé (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

BLACKPINK’s Rosé's birthday festivities began with a surprise midnight party. The event seemed to be organized by close friends. She later shared peeks of the private assemblage on Instagram.

In the video she posted on her page, the Gone singer entered a dimly lit room with twinkling lights and birthday cakes. Friends welcomed her with loud cheers. Soon, they began singing the chorus of the birthday tune. The BLACKPINK star then cut a cake with a covert message that read:

“Happy birthday Rosie! XOXO, your Korean girlies.”

The South Korean artist captioned her post, “I love 28." She later shared photos from the celebration, wearing an all-black outfit. In the same carousel, the last picture shows a table decorated with candles, flowers, gifts, and multiple cakes.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' collaborative single APT. hit 1.2 billion views on YouTube on February 26, 2025. It became the fastest MV by an Asian artist to reach this milestone and the fifth fastest overall. The song also topped the Billboard Global 200 for 12 non-consecutive weeks.

