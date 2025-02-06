“Now it's time for the love line to connect” ⁠- Fans thrilled as Taxi Driver season 3 officially confirms release with the return of lead cast

On February 6, 2025, SBS confirmed that Taxi Driver will return for season 3 in the second half of 2025. The channel also confirmed the lead cast for the show. In January 2025, it was reported that the show would begin filming in March 2025.

Upon the show's confirmation from SBS, fans were excited to see their favorite characters back in action again. They took to social media to express their excitement, with one user tweeting:

"now it's time for the love line to connect. hehe."

"Yessss my rainbow squad. See you again !!!" one user wrote

"Yay!! So excited for this! They can keep making more seasons and i will be seated. One of the best shows out there!" another fan replied

"Oh my family is coming back" a fan wrote

Season 3 of Taxi Driver will see Lee Je-hoon reprising his role as Kim Do-gi. Kim Eui-sang, Pyo Ye-jin, and Jang Hyuk-jin will reprise their characters as Kang Sang-chul, Ahn Go-eun, and Choi Kyung-goo, respectively, while Bae Yoo-ram will be seen as Park Jin-eon.

"I need to see Madam Lim & Wang TaoZi again give them to meeeee" a fan replied

"OUR TAXI DRIVER FAMILY IS COMING BACK!!! REAL CINEMA IS BACK!! I'M SO EXCITED" another fan wrote

"The BRATTIEST Kdrama is finally coming back." a user wrote

Taxi Driver: Everything you need to know

Taxi Driver is a crime thriller show about a group of vigilantes who secretly bring criminals to justice. Kim Do-gi is a former Special Forces officer who is unable to escape the trauma of his mother's murder by a serial killer.

He meets Jang Sung-chul who runs a secret organization called Rainbow Taxi that avenges the victims who couldn't be given justice by the law.

Season 1 also features Esom as Lee Ha-na, a prosecutor who goes after Rainbow Taxi. In season 2, we see the Rainbow Taxi face a mysterious copycat group that comes across as a threat.

Esom is absent in season 2, but Shin Jae-ha joins the cast as a member of Rainbow Taxi.

The first season of the show premiered in 2021 while the sequel premiered in 2023. Both seasons are adapted from the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Keukeu Jae Jin.

Kang Bo-seung, known for his work in Dr Romantic 3, will be directing Taxi Driver season three. Oh Sang-ho, who also wrote previous seasons of the show, will return as the writer for season 3 as well.

