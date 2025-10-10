  • home icon
  • “OH MY GOD!” - Fans in a frenzy as Stray Kids' Felix is set to debut as Fridge Interview MC with Kim Go-eun as his first guest

"OH MY GOD!" - Fans in a frenzy as Stray Kids' Felix is set to debut as Fridge Interview MC with Kim Go-eun as his first guest

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 10, 2025 15:44 GMT
Kim Go-eun and Stray Kids
Kim Go-eun and Stray Kids' Felix on Fridge Interview (Image via YouTube/@ch117)

Actress Kim Go-eun will appear on Stray Kids’ Felix’s Fridge Interview on October 16 at 7 pm KST, via Channel-117’s official YouTube channel. On October 10, a short teaser was posted on Shorts through the same channel. The title reads,

“[선공개] 필릭스 X 김고은⭐️ 🐣 : 누나라고 불러도 돼요~?” which translates to “[Preview] Felix X Kim Go-eun ⭐️ 🐣 : Can I call you noona~?”
The Stray Kids star is stepping in as the special host for the new season, produced by Kurly on Channel-117. The show flips the usual talk-show script. Guests open their refrigerators and share stories behind the contents. They even occasionally prepare a quick dish using the available ingredients.

The teaser showcases Felix’s playful energy. He asks Kim, “Can I call you noona?” She nods, “Sure.” Then Kim Go-eun fires back, “Can I call you Yongbok?” Felix shoots, “You can call me bbokbbokie,” which gets a laugh from her. “I won’t go that far,” she quips. The Korean-Australian rapper also seen admitting,

“I’ve actually been following your work for a long time, noona. I couldn’t watch Exhuma—it’s too scary ㅠㅠ— but I still want to, because you’re amazing!”

Fans are expressing excitement over the news of them appearing together, with one X user sharing their enthusiasm,

"OH MY GOD!!!"
Many fans have shown interest in the crossover, noting that it was unexpected.

Others have commented that they “can’t wait” for the episodes featuring the two.

Stray Kids' Felix recently stunned at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton

Stray Kids&rsquo; Felix (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)
Stray Kids’ Felix (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)

Stray Kids’ Felix made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, closing out the group’s fashion month run. The K-pop star and Louis Vuitton global ambassador since June 2023 arrived at the Louvre Museum carrying the brand’s new Express GM bag.

Felix, who’s also called a muse by LV's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, has been walking in the labels shows, including the Cruise 2026 collection. He showed off a bold pinkish lavender hairdo, slicked backward. The idol wore a white structured leather jacket with no shirt underneath. It was matched with black trousers and shoes.

Before Felix became the special MC for Fridge Interview, the show was hosted by Dex (Kim Jin-young) from Feb 2023-Feb 2025, then TWICE’s Sana from Mar-Aug 2025. On Sana’s Fridge Interview, notable appearances include Sakura from LE SSERAFIM, Doojoon from HIGHLIGHT, Hoshi and Woozi from SEVENTEEN, Ningning from aespa, Shotaro from RIIZE, j‑hope from BTS, Rei from IVE, and Eunchae from LE SSERAFIM. Meanwhile, Jisoo from BLACKPINK, Kwon Eunbi (former IZ*ONE), Sana herself from TWICE, and G‑Dragon from BIGBANG appeared on Dex’s Fridge Interview.

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

