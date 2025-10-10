“OH MY GOD!” - Fans in a frenzy as Stray Kids' Felix is set to debut as Fridge Interview MC with Kim Go-eun as his first guest

Actress Kim Go-eun will appear on Stray Kids’ Felix’s Fridge Interview on October 16 at 7 pm KST, via Channel-117’s official YouTube channel. On October 10, a short teaser was posted on Shorts through the same channel. The title reads, “[선공개] 필릭스 X 김고은⭐️ 🐣 : 누나라고 불러도 돼요~?” which translates to “[Preview] Felix X Kim Go-eun ⭐️ 🐣 : Can I call you noona~?”The Stray Kids star is stepping in as the special host for the new season, produced by Kurly on Channel-117. The show flips the usual talk-show script. Guests open their refrigerators and share stories behind the contents. They even occasionally prepare a quick dish using the available ingredients.The teaser showcases Felix’s playful energy. He asks Kim, “Can I call you noona?” She nods, “Sure.” Then Kim Go-eun fires back, “Can I call you Yongbok?” Felix shoots, “You can call me bbokbbokie,” which gets a laugh from her. “I won’t go that far,” she quips. The Korean-Australian rapper also seen admitting, “I’ve actually been following your work for a long time, noona. I couldn’t watch Exhuma—it’s too scary ㅠㅠ— but I still want to, because you’re amazing!”Fans are expressing excitement over the news of them appearing together, with one X user sharing their enthusiasm, &quot;OH MY GOD!!!&quot;𝐦𝐣 @gnabnahc97chrisLINKOH MY GOD!!!Many fans have shown interest in the crossover, noting that it was unexpected.Mr Titus📈📊 @titusforexLINKKim Go-eun on Felix’s Fridge? Bro we’re about to get legendary content 😭🔥🎬ℜ𝔦𝔞 ❤︎ @tabitaheartsLINKNEVER did I think I’d live to see FELIX and KIM GOEUN in the SAME ROOM… laughing?? chatting?? breathing the same AIR?? Be so serious right now 😭shay @hrtchnlxLINKGUYSHSHSHHAHS YOU DONT KNOW IM SO HAPPY...THIS IS MY TWO FAVORITE PEOPLE IN ONE FRAMEOthers have commented that they “can’t wait” for the episodes featuring the two.alexia_lusia @NouhaNouhi40562LINKUnbelievable 🙈 Kim goeun and Félix oppa ... I can't wait 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭enCHANted by SKZ!!☯𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮☯ @hollyportilloLINKI am excited for this! He is so engaging and can't wait to see his interviews.mads ୭ ˚. ᵎᵎ 🏹 @maditwtssLINKTHIS CRAZY CROSSOVER I CANT WAIT WTFStray Kids' Felix recently stunned at Paris Fashion Week for Louis VuittonStray Kids’ Felix (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)Stray Kids’ Felix made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, closing out the group’s fashion month run. The K-pop star and Louis Vuitton global ambassador since June 2023 arrived at the Louvre Museum carrying the brand’s new Express GM bag.Felix, who’s also called a muse by LV's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, has been walking in the labels shows, including the Cruise 2026 collection. He showed off a bold pinkish lavender hairdo, slicked backward. The idol wore a white structured leather jacket with no shirt underneath. It was matched with black trousers and shoes. Before Felix became the special MC for Fridge Interview, the show was hosted by Dex (Kim Jin-young) from Feb 2023-Feb 2025, then TWICE’s Sana from Mar-Aug 2025. On Sana’s Fridge Interview, notable appearances include Sakura from LE SSERAFIM, Doojoon from HIGHLIGHT, Hoshi and Woozi from SEVENTEEN, Ningning from aespa, Shotaro from RIIZE, j‑hope from BTS, Rei from IVE, and Eunchae from LE SSERAFIM. Meanwhile, Jisoo from BLACKPINK, Kwon Eunbi (former IZ*ONE), Sana herself from TWICE, and G‑Dragon from BIGBANG appeared on Dex’s Fridge Interview.