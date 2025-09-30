“Such an icon” - Stray Kids’ Felix turns heads at Louis Vuitton SS26 Paris show with pink hair and white jacket look

Stray Kids’ Felix attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025, instantly drawing attention with his fresh look. The singer, who had kept his hair blonde for quite some time, surprised fans with his pink hair, which complemented his white jacket. Fans also noticed that Felix was shirtless under the jacket. The unexpected style change quickly became a hot topic, with fans thrilled to see this side of him. Many fans were curious whether he would take to the runway again, given that he had already walked for Louis Vuitton twice in the past. However, the Stray Kids member didn’t hit the ramp this time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the singer's new look, featuring pink hair and a white jacket, one fan wrote on X:&quot;Such an icon.&quot;✰ ◟̽◞̽ @hm2ilLINKThe hand in his pocket he is such an icon #FELIXxLVSS26The singer was also spotted mingling with other Louis Vuitton ambassadors, including fellow K-pop idol, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Hollywood star Zendaya. Many fans praised the star's beauty and outfit.dessy @fieryongbokieLINKFelix's beauty is beyond comprehension FELIX PFW LOUIS VUITTON SS26 #FELIXxLVSS26 @LouisVuitton. @dailylixieeLINKPINK FELIX IS BACK AND OH MY, is he shirtless under that jacket? 😳 FELIX PFW LOUIS VUITTON SS26 #FELIXxLVSS26 @LouisVuittonЗарiк_KHALel💛💙 @3arik_TigraLINKEvery outfit Felix wears tells a tale of luxury and artistry. FELIX PFW LOUIS VUITTON SS26 #FELIXxLVSS26 @LouisVuittonFans continued sharing their reactions to Felix's appearance at the Louis Vuitton SS26 show.Aslihan Hassan @AslihanHassanLINK@skzpopbase @LouisVuitton Felix radiates power, beauty, and ethereal sophistication. FELIX PFW LOUIS VUITTON SS26 #FELIXxLVSS26 @LouisVuittonnikkivause @nikkivause1LINK@TheePopCore Stunning as ever! TRENDING AT #1 IN SOUTH KOREA OMGG FELIX PFW LOUIS VUITTON SS26 #FELIXxLVSS26 @LouisVuittonMELINA @pployjaru915LINK@MTVUK Felix looks so good in this outfit. I’m obsessed FELIX PFW LOUIS VUITTON SS26 #FELIXxLVSS26 @LouisVuittonFelix's airport Louis Vuitton looks sold out on their websiteOn September 29, 2025, Stray Kids’ Felix turned heads at the airport as he departed for Paris to attend Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show. Staying true to his ambassador role, he was dressed from head to toe in Louis Vuitton. He was appointed as the brand’s ambassador in August 2023.Felix #OOTD 🩵🪽 @FelixOOTDLINK28.09.25 - ICN &amp;amp;gt; CDG ✈️ FELIX #ootd Our LV muse turns the airport into a runway on his way to the Louis Vuitton SS26 show. Rest Well, Felix! The big show awaits! FELIX LOUIS VUITTON ICON #FELIXxLouisVuittonPFW #LVSS26 @LouisVuittonHis travel look featured a clean, white T-shirt vest layered under a cropped, monogrammed denim bomber jacket, paired with black, baroque Chelsea boots. To complete the look, he carried the Express MM bag in brown and accessorized with a Louis Vuitton belt, necklace, bag charm, bracelet, and ring, all from the brand’s catalogue. The very bomber jacket he wore at the airport was sold out on Louis Vuitton's website within just 24 hours.Felix Base @felixpopbaseLINKThe Louis Vuitton 'Cropped Monogram Denim Bomber Jacket' that #FELIX is wearing now SOLD OUT in all sizes on Louis Vuitton's official online store. FELIX LOUIS VUITTON ICON #FELIXxLouisVuittonPFW #LVSS26 @LouisVuittonIn other news, Stray Kids recently achieved a major milestone as their fourth studio album, KARMA, topped the Billboard 200 chart, marking their seventh No. 1 entry. With this, Stray Kids became the only group in history to achieve seven chart-topping albums, surpassing BTS’ previous record of six.