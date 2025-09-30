  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  "Such an icon" - Stray Kids' Felix turns heads at Louis Vuitton SS26 Paris show with pink hair and white jacket look

“Such an icon” - Stray Kids’ Felix turns heads at Louis Vuitton SS26 Paris show with pink hair and white jacket look

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 30, 2025 14:36 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Felix appears at the Louis Vuitton SS26 (Images via Instagram/yong.lixx)

Stray Kids’ Felix attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025, instantly drawing attention with his fresh look. The singer, who had kept his hair blonde for quite some time, surprised fans with his pink hair, which complemented his white jacket. Fans also noticed that Felix was shirtless under the jacket.

The unexpected style change quickly became a hot topic, with fans thrilled to see this side of him. Many fans were curious whether he would take to the runway again, given that he had already walked for Louis Vuitton twice in the past. However, the Stray Kids member didn’t hit the ramp this time.

Reacting to the singer's new look, featuring pink hair and a white jacket, one fan wrote on X:

"Such an icon."
The singer was also spotted mingling with other Louis Vuitton ambassadors, including fellow K-pop idol, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Hollywood star Zendaya. Many fans praised the star's beauty and outfit.

Fans continued sharing their reactions to Felix's appearance at the Louis Vuitton SS26 show.

Felix's airport Louis Vuitton looks sold out on their website

On September 29, 2025, Stray Kids’ Felix turned heads at the airport as he departed for Paris to attend Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show. Staying true to his ambassador role, he was dressed from head to toe in Louis Vuitton. He was appointed as the brand’s ambassador in August 2023.

His travel look featured a clean, white T-shirt vest layered under a cropped, monogrammed denim bomber jacket, paired with black, baroque Chelsea boots. To complete the look, he carried the Express MM bag in brown and accessorized with a Louis Vuitton belt, necklace, bag charm, bracelet, and ring, all from the brand’s catalogue.

The very bomber jacket he wore at the airport was sold out on Louis Vuitton's website within just 24 hours.

In other news, Stray Kids recently achieved a major milestone as their fourth studio album, KARMA, topped the Billboard 200 chart, marking their seventh No. 1 entry. With this, Stray Kids became the only group in history to achieve seven chart-topping albums, surpassing BTS’ previous record of six.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Edited by Riya Peter
