According to a SPOTV News report on April 11, Park Hee-soon has joined the cast of the upcoming MBC drama Judge Lee Han-young.
The drama is helmed by director Lee Jae-jin (Third Marriage, The Banker) and written by Kim Kwang-min, credited with the upcoming film Virus, premiering May 7. Judge Lee Han-young is set to air on MBC later this year.
Based on a 2018 web novel, the drama follows the story of Lee Han-young, a strong-willed judge who believes in not passing reckless judgment on others' lives.
Judge Lee Han-young: Plot and cast
Judge Lee Han-young believes true justice can be achieved through the courtroom. Defying orders from his superiors, he hands a life sentence to a powerful conglomerate chairman—only to be attacked soon after. However, he gets a second chance at life. Alive again, Han-young travels 20 years back in time.
Meanwhile, prosecutor Kim Jin-a is determined to take down the very chairman responsible for her father’s death, setting the stage for a fierce battle for justice.
Park Hee-soon will play Kang Shin-jin, a dignified but ruthless judge who serves as Lee Han-young's main rival and plays a pivotal role in his wrongful death. Ji-sung will portray the titular character, while Won Jin-a will play the character of Kim Jin-a in Judge Lee Han-young.
More about the cast
Park Hee-soon gained acclaim for his role as a tough detective in Seven Days, earning multiple Best Supporting Actor awards. His notable film credits include The Scam, 1987: When the Day Comes, and The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.
On television, Park has delivered performances in series like My Name, Dr. Brain, and A Model Family. He is also known for his powerful performances in recent hits like Moving, Seonsan, and Squid Game Season 2, where he plays the interim manager, who takes over from The Front Man. However, the details about his background remain scarce.
Ji Sung, born Kwak Tae-geun, gained prominence with roles in dramas like All In and Save the Last Dance for Me. His portrayal of a man with dissociative identity disorder in Kill Me, Heal Me earned critical acclaim. Ji Sung continued with performances in Innocent Defendant, Familiar Wife, and The Devil Judge.
In 2024, he starred in Connection, where he played the role of a detective from the Narcotics Team at Anhyeon Police Station, who is admired by junior officers and trusted by senior officials within the department.
Won Jin-a gained recognition with her role as Ha Moon-soo in Rain or Shine, earning a Baeksang Arts Award nomination. Her notable television works include Life, Melting Me Softly, She Would Never Know, and the Netflix series Hellbound. She has appeared in films like Steel Rain, Money, and Long Live the King.
Judge Lee Han-young is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2025.