“PARK HYUNGSIK FIGHT BACK” — Fans go gaga over Our Unwritten Seoul’s Park Bo-young & Park Jin-young’s chemistry in Elle Korea’s “couple” photoshoot

On July 25, 2025, Park Bo-young shared a few stills where he was alongside his Our Unwritten Seoul co-star Park Jin-young. The photos, part of Elle Korea’s August issue, caught attention online.In the snaps, the two are seen lying down together on a bed, one earbud in each other's ear, smiling at one another. Another frame shows them brushing their teeth by a window. Other snaps show them lounging on a couch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElle Korea referred to them as a “couple” in the feature. Viewers reacted with humor, tagging Park Hyung-sik and jokingly urging him to respond to the shoot. Hyung-sik and Bo-young were a fan-favorite pairing, having previously worked together in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon.&quot;PARK HYUNGSIK FIGHT BACK OH MY GODDDD,&quot; an X user commented. alex @du1ceriaLINKPARK HYUNGSIK FIGHT BACK OH MY GODDDDThe full spread and joint interview are now available in Elle Korea’s August 2025 edition. Following its release, many viewers commented on their dynamic, describing it as “husband-wife energy.”&quot;Crazy couple photos, I had to drop hyungsik&amp;boyoung to 2nd place,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;I want them to get married 🥺,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Oh my God I'll seriously D!E seeing this level of chemistry among the leads. GOD! They scream domesticity, husband-wife energy 😭🥹🛐💚,&quot; a person shared.Admirers are buzzing over the &quot;chemistry&quot; between the two leads, with many convinced their connection feels too real to be just acting.&quot;This looks too realistic I won't be surprised if they like each other,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;They’re so in love?!😭🫰🏼,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Everything I’m seeing between these two ..makes me feel like they’re a real couple. Wow like they have that chemistry I’ll tune into the drama soon,&quot; another fan added.Park Jin-young shares sister Park Bo-young’s reaction to his romantic scenes in Our Unwritten Seoul View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGOT7’s Park Jin-young shared that his sister and co-star Park Bo-young have the same name during a closing interview at BH Entertainment in Seoul. He also talked about his sister's reaction to his role in Our Unwritten Seoul, especially the romantic parts.“She’s warm and kind, similar to the character ‘Future (Mirae)’ in the drama. She doesn’t talk much about the show, but she shows interest. She’ll say something like, ‘This drama is fun,’ and for her, that means a lot,&quot; Park Jin-young shared (per Kbizoom). The actor played Lee Ho-soo, a thoughtful attorney, in Our Unwritten Seoul. The K-drama wrapped its run last month on June 29 with a rating of 8.4%.On July 15, BH Entertainment revealed the winners of the Our Unwritten Seoul reaction video comment event via Instagram. The prize includes four signed shots of Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young. The images showed the pair cheek-to-cheek, sharing soft smiles, and posing like a real couple.Meanwhile, fans can stream Our Unwritten Seoul on Netflix!