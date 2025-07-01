“Joint label in the future?” — Fans react as Park Hyung-sik’s new venture ‘Reve’ echoes BTS Taehyung’s photobook of the same name 

On July 1, 2025, K-media Newsen reported that actor Park Hyung-sik is stepping into a brand-new phase of his career by launching his agency RÊVE. The South Korean star has teamed up with his longtime road partner, the same manager who’s stood by him since his early idol days with ZE:A.

Ad

The team behind RÊVE described the venture as an outcome of nearly two decades of "deep trust and a long-standing relationship." The label’s name, RÊVE, stands for “dream” in French. For that reason, it is also being compared to BTS V’s Paris-themed photobook, also named Rêve. The 113-page photobook was already released on February 3 this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While there is no direct connection between Park Hyung-sik’s agency and V’s photobook, the use of the same French word in separate projects drew attention online.

"Taehyung photo book was call RÊVE, could we get a wooga squad joint label in the future?," an X user commented.

Some fans believe Taehyung may have inspired the agency's name or might consider joining the agency for future acting projects, citing the timing and the two artists' known friendship.

Ad

"Reve??!! Where have I heard that name before!!!!! OMG!!! Congrats Park Hyungsik. Love all your dramas!!! Love the name!!!! Yes Taehyungs Type2 Paris photos !! May all your dreams come true!!," a fan remarked.

"My gut feeling says Tae gave this Idea of Rêve to his bestie and is it a sign that Tae might also join this agency for his acting career 👀," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Taehyung said he’s working on something post discharge, his photobook is titled Rêvé (“dream”), and now Hyungsik launches RÊVE YK. The timing.. What if Taehyung’s next step is acting? It feels too perfect to ignore," a person shared.

Meanwhile, other fans took to social media to share congratulatory messages for Park Hyung-sik.

"Congratulations to Hyungsik! We wish him the very best wishes as he embarks on his new journey! RÊVE is such meaningful name that also demonstrates the strong and touching connection he shares with Taehyung and Wooga 🥰," a netizen said.

Ad

"Well, congratulations are in order for Mr.Hyunsik. Wishing you this new path will come with renewed ventures and continuous success and clarity for your career. Bravo!," a viewer noted.

"Congratulations Hyungsik! We are looking forward to more fantastic dramas and great things from you and for you! 💜💜," another fan added.

Park Hyung-sik to lead Disney+ fantasy series Twelve

Expand Tweet

Ad

Park Hyung-sik will star in the fantasy series Twelve, which premieres on Disney+ on August 23. The show is inspired by Eastern zodiac myths and follows 12 spiritual beings who once gave up their powers to seal away evil. As the seals weaken, they must come together again. Park plays Ogui, a character tied to the crow and the returning darkness.

The ensemble cast includes Go Kyu-pil, Seo In-guk, Sung Dong-il, Lee Joo-bin, Regina Lei, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo-bin, Ma Dong-seok, and Ahn Ji-hye. Ma Dong-seok takes on Tae San, a tiger-symbol guardian who leads the team.

Ad

Twelve comes after Park Hyung-sik wrapped up Buried Hearts earlier this year, and this time, he returns with a character rooted in darker fantasy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More