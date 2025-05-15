“Taehyung is not taehyunging here” — Fans react as latest photo of BTS’ V and Park Hyung-sik goes viral for the wrong reasons 

On May 15, 2025, a new Instagram post shared by art curator and designer Eva Chow gained traction online, featuring BTS' Taehyung alongside actor Park Hyung-sik.

The picture shows the three seated at a dinner, with Chow mentioning in her caption that she met “TH,” likely referring to Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik.

"Fun dinner w TH who is about to be released from the army soon and 81 from Ma1.. my favorite drama of the season.. hopefully, they will make a sequel!!," Chow captioned.

The post quickly circulated on social media, with users noticing that Taehyung’s appearance seemed digitally modified. Many speculated that a beauty filter had been applied, which led to viral reactions.

The dinner gathering seems to be the same as the one previously posted by Taehyung, which also included filmmaker Ray Yi. The new image confirms that Park Hyung-sik was present at that meeting as well.

"I’m glad we got tae and hyungsik together but she’s ridiculous with these filters. like pls don’t subject these two handsome men to your insecurities. look even taes flower is warped 😩," a fan remarked.

"Did they knew they were going to look like that in the final picture??," a user mentioned.

"Why is she adding those filters ?😭 those pics looks like ai. I didn’t even recognize Hyungsik 🧍," a person shared.

In addition to the image’s visual edits, the reunion between V and Park Hyung-sik also drew attention.

"Taehyung with Hyungsik!!!! I’m going to cry 😭😭😭," a netizen said.

"Tae and Hyungsik besties 🥺," a viewer noted.

"Taehyung and his best friend hyungsik. These two make me so happy," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik are part of the Wooga Squad

Five well-known faces from the South Korean entertainment scene—Kim Taehyung of BTS, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and the music artist Peakboy—are part of a close celebrity circle referred to as the “Wooga Squad.”

The group remains in the spotlight for their long-lasting bond and occasional joint appearances. “Wooga” is a shortened phrase from the Korean sentence ‘Woori-ga Gajok-inka?’, which roughly means “Are we like family?” Although each member works in a different creative space, they have stayed closely connected off-screen.

Their bond began in 2016 while filming KBS2’s historical drama Hwarang, featuring V, Seo-joon, and Hyung-sik. As their friendship deepened, Seo-joon invited long-time pals Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy, completing the five-member group we know today. In July 2022, all five appeared in a travel reality show titled In the Soop: Friendcation.

The four-part series aired on JTBC and was later added to Disney+, showcasing highlights from their getaway and offering a glimpse into their off-duty routines.

Earlier in 2021, the group also came together for Peakboy’s music video Gyopo Hairstyle. The video featured brief appearances from each friend, with Taehyung’s scene drawing attention for its playful nod to The Great Gatsby.

Though they do not present themselves as an official unit, the five often appear in support of one another, whether at premieres, concerts, or through online posts. Their personal friendship, outside the spotlight, continues to spark public curiosity.

