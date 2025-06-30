Our Unwritten Seoul ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Mi-ji and Mi-rae find their happily ever after?

Our Unwritten Seoul, starring Park Bo-young, Park Jin-young, and more, completed airing all 12 episodes on June 29, 2025, on tvN and Netflix. The show followed the story of two identical twins, Mi-ji and Mi-rae (played by Park Bo-young).

Mi-ji and Mi-rae are almost unrecognizable to everyone except their high school friend Ho-su (Park Jin-young) and their grandmother. They switch places and help each other out when one of them falls into difficulty. Mi-ji moved to Seoul to support Mi-rae after she faced workplace harassment.

In the final episode of Our Unwritten Seoul, Mi-ji took the CSAT and enrolled in the psychology department at the university. Meanwhile, Ho-su started learning sign language and continued to work at his new job. In the final episode of Our Unwritten Seoul, Mi-rae began working on Han Se-jin's strawberry farm and also wrote blogs about investment.

She regularly updated Han Se-jin about her work, who had already shifted to the US for his new venture. Both Mi-ji and Mi-rae found the purpose in life and started following their dreams. Mi-rae appeared to be happy when Han Se-jin returned and found her on the busy streets of Seoul. In the final scene, Mi-ji is seen going through her photo album, skimming through each phase of her life.

Mi-ji remarked that her story did not have an end, and it was like a notebook she would like to fill while searching for happiness until the last page. Our Unwritten Seoul provided closure to each character in the story, which lowers the possibility of season 2. However, tvN and Netflix are yet to make an official comment on this.

Our Unwritten Seoul ending explained: Mi-ji and Mi-rae close the last chapter to start a new one

Previously, Ho-su was struggling due to his hearing issues and pushed his mother, Bun-hong, away. The two are not biologically related, as Bun-hong was his stepmother, and he did not want to be a burden to her. However, Bun-hong reminded him that after his accident and losing his father, he called her "mom" for the first time after gaining consciousness.

She said he saved her by not letting her go. In episode 11 of Our Unwritten Seoul, Bun-hong explained that there will be times when he will lose and cause harm to others. However, love is when you stick together even if you lose every day. This inspired him to go back to Mi-ji.

In the meantime, Mi-ji, who was aware of Ho-su's situation, reflected on her own past when she struggled with depression and was locked in her room for years. That is why she did not stop him when they broke up. However, after listening to Ms. Ro-sa's advice to do what she does best, Mi-ji decided to overcome her fears to support Ho-su.

As Our Unwritten Seoul episode 11 progressed, Mi-rae took action against the upper management and decided to resign. She asked Tae-i to keep an eye on how the leadership was held accountable, believing that watching their downfall wouldn't help her. By the end of Our Unwritten Seoul episode 11, Ho-su reached Mi-ji's place before she could go to him.

They shared their fears honestly, and Ho-su finally asked Mi-ji to help him with his hearing impairment.

In the final episode, Mi-ji and Mi-rae's mother, Ok-hui, supported her daughters' decision to follow their dreams. When Mi-rae told her that she struggled at work, decided to resign, Ok-hui assured her she made the right choice. Ok-hui also helped Mi-ji find a new place in Seoul. She later discovered Mi-ji and Ho-su's relationship when she saw them kiss.

Mi-ji was worried that her mother would not approve of their relationship due to Ho-su's impairment. Ok-hui scolded her instead for making Ho-su work hard and expressed her concerns about his well-being, calling him a nice kid. Ok-hui was also skeptical about Mi-rae's decision to move back to Dosun, but eventually told her that she should do whatever she wanted.

Bun-hong also learned about Ho-su and Mi-ji's relationship. On the day he was admitted to the hospital for his treatment, Bun-hong thanked Mi-ji for being Ho-su's strength in school as well as in the present.

As episode 12 of Our Unwritten Seoul progressed, Mi-ji's grandmother, Wol-sun, who had been bedridden for over 10 years, had a heart attack. Ok-hui informed Mi-ji and Mi-rae and decided to take her home since this was Wol-sun's wish. Mi-ji slept beside her grandmother that night and had a dream where her Wol-sun was healthy and ready to leave.

Mi-ji realized Wol-sun was speaking about her death, which made Mi-ji emotional. However, Wol-sun promised her that she would come back to her in the form of funny clouds and a bird who would keep staring at her. Ok-hui woke Mi-ji up and informed her that Wol-sun had passed away.

Our Unwritten Seoul season 2 possibilities explored

In the closing scene, after going through the photo book, Mi-ji looked outside her window and saw a bird staring at her. The post-credit scene shows how Our Unwritten Seoul turned to Our Written Seoul, suggesting that a second season is unlikely. However, the tvN drama production team has not officially confirmed or denied the possibility.

Our Unwritten Seoul final episode revealed that Ok-hui followed her passion for art, making drawings and sketches. Chung-gu, Ho-su's senior, helped Mi-rae with her s*xual and workplace harassment case upon Ho-su's request.

Ji-yun became a fruit distributor and was seen working with Mi-rae. Tae-i resigned and told Mi-rae he would not go back to college but would look for another job. Su-hyeon overcame her fears and started a new life. It was shown that she was in contact with Mi-rae while working at a new company.

Ms. Rosa received treatment for her dyslexia and eventually held a poetry recital. At the end of Our Unwritten Seoul, Mi-ji saw a ring in Ho-su's cupboard. She apologized to him for making him wait before they got married. Mi-ji told him to pursue a master's degree and become a therapist. Ho-su expressed his happiness over Mi-ji's dreams, saying he would wait for her.

Fans can stream Our Unwritten Seoul on Netflix.

