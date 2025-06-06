Pump Up the Healthy Love: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Pump Up the Healthy Love dropped the last two episodes on June 4 and 5, 2025, on KBS 2, starring Lee Jun-young and Jung Eun-ji of APINK. Pump Up the Healthy Love depicts the story of a former bodybuilder and a girl facing body image issues.

Lee Jun-young plays the role of bodybuilder Do Hyeon-joong, who now runs a 24-hour health care club. Meanwhile, Jung Eun-ji depicts the role of Lee Mi-ran, a woman who goes through a painful breakup and faces issues with her body. Do Hyeon-joong promises Lee Mi-ran will be able to change her life and body through his extensive workout and fitness care.

By the end of Pump Up the Healthy Love's final episode, Do Hyeon-joong, who lost his 24-hour health care club, returned after a year to establish his new rooftop gym. Meanwhile, Lee Mi-ran came back from Hawaii after she left for a one-year project.

Additionally, all the characters of the story were given closure, leaving no loose threads. Due to this, the possibilities for a second season have decreased. However, if the makers wish to explore the story further, then the viewers may get another season. Notably, the production team of the show has not confirmed the same.

Pump Up the Healthy Love ending explained: Did Do Hyeon-joong choose between Lee Mi-ran and tteokbokki?

Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 11 showed how Lee Mi-ran and Do Hyeon-joong became tteokbokki partners. With the passing time, Do Hyeon-joong could not help but crave tteokbokki. He also had to film for a magazine front page showcasing his muscles and fitness. Do Hyeon-joong agreed, but he realized that his body had gained 11.9 percent fat and was not good enough for the shoot.

Due to this, Do Hyeon-joong started avoiding Lee Mi-ran, as he could not stop thinking about tteokbokki when he saw her. At the gym, Do Hyeon-joong tried to avoid her again, but when she asked him to join her for the dish, he declined— he was sick and tired of tteokbokki, but Lee Mi-ran believed that he was tired of her.

Do Hyeon-joong could not stop thinking about it and went to the restaurant he used to visit with Lee Mi-ran. When Lee Mi-ran saw him alone eating tteokbokki, she was flustered and left the place immediately. Meanwhile, as he ate alone, he realized the taste was not as good as usual, and it was because of Lee Mi-ran’s presence that he found the food delicious.

The next day, in the Pump Up The Healthy episode 11, at the gym, Lee Mi-ran requested to change her personal trainer. Do Hyeon-joong tries to explain to Lee Mi-ran his true intention regarding the tteokbokki and herself. Eventually, Do Hyeon-joong confessed his feelings for Lee Mi-ran. He gave up the photoshoot and recommended Roy in his place.

In the final episode of Pump Up The Healthy Love, Lee Mi-ran and Do Hyeon-joong began to date. As the story progressed, the health care club witnessed a water leakage and other issues. Hyeon-joong first sold new equipment and began to sell other things to save the gym.

Lee Mi-ran received the offer to go to Hawaii, but she was worried about leaving Do Hyeon-joong behind. While lifting equipment, Do Hyeon-joong hurt himself and ended up at the hospital, raising Lee Mi-ran's concerns about him.

However, Joon-seok, her ex-boyfriend, revealed that he could spend that night with her because of his own insecurities regarding his hair, and had nothing to do with her body. She realized that she was the one who hurt herself and overthought about her body.

She went to the gym and told Do Hyeon-joong that she wanted to go to Hawaii. And unexpectedly to her anticipation, Do Hyeon-joong supported her decision.

Meanwhile, Do Hyeon-joong had to sell the gym due to financial issues. He spent his time as a 9-5 office worker and housekeeping, while Mi-ran was away to learn why the customer hated working out. He concluded that regardless of their schedules, they should work out regularly.

Will there be a Pump Up the Healthy Love season 2?

After Lee Ji-ran’s breakup with Kang Dan, she started meeting another man. However, she could not forget Kang Dan, so she ended things with the new person. Later, Kang Dan returned with a song he wrote for Lee Ji-ran. By the end of the show, Kang Dan and Lee Ji-ran got back together, writing songs.

Additionally, Rosa and Roy started dating each other. After Do Hyeon-joong, in Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 12, sold the gym, Rosa and Alex were employed at Roy's gym as instructors.

With this, it could be concluded that the story of each character was given a necessary update and a smooth ending. However, season 2 of Pump Up the Healthy Love seems unlikely to be released.

Meanwhile, Pump Up the Healthy Love is available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

