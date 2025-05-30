Pump Up The Healthy Love episodes 9 & 10 recap: Did Lee Mi-ran get over her feelings for fitness fanatic Do Hyeon-joong?

Pump Up The Healthy Love, starring Lee Jun-young and Jung Eun-ji, aired episodes 9 and 10 on May 28 and 29, respectively, on KBS2. The show is about a gym-obsessed bodybuilder-turned-physical trainer, Do Hyeon-joong (Lee Jun-young). Meanwhile, Lee Mi-ran, played by Jung Eun-ji, is a travel agency marketer who faces self-esteem issues after a painful breakup. Do Hyeon-joong promises to change her life by transforming her body.

In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 9, Lee Mi-ran revealed to Lee Ji-ran that she had fallen for Do Hyeon-joong. However, she saw him with Kang Sol, leaving a hotel room.

Lee Mi-ran joked about being able to easily get over Do Hyeon-joong as she had not yet confessed to him. She stated that it was because Do Hyeon-joong was too passionate about working out and would not pay attention to her more than his muscles if they ever dated or got married.

Notably, she realized she was completely fine about Do Hyeon-joong due to her healthy state of body. The next day, when she saw Kang Sol with Do Hyeon-joong again, her curiosity about their relationship piqued, and she couldn't stop thinking about them. She could not overcome her feelings for Do Hyeon-joong.

Pump Up The Healthy Love ep 9-10 recap: Kang Sol's passing leaves Do Hyeon-joong devastated

In episode 9 of Pump Up The Healthy Love, Lee Mi-ran avoided Kang Sol at first but gathered her courage to ask about her and Do Hyeon-joong’s night at the hotel. Kang Sol revealed they filmed workout content at the hotel that day. It was revealed that Kang Sol told Do Hyeon-joong that she was unwell, and so she returned to his life to seek help.

Learning that Kang Sol and Do Hyeon-joong did not have a personal connection, Lee Mi-ran attempted to look better in Do Hyeon-joong’s eyes. While working out at the gym, she broke a mirror, but Do Hyeon-joong seemed to be more concerned about Kang Sol instead of her. This hurt Lee Mi-ran’s feelings.

Do Hyeon-joong took the gym members on a seaside workout trip, which was planned out by Lee Mi-ran. However, even on the trip, Kang Sol got Do Hyeon-joong more worried due to her health, making Lee Mi-ran feel she didn't have space in his heart.

Additionally, Kang Sol also revealed that they dated each for short while in the past. Lee Mi-ran soon found out that Kang Sol had a serious illness.

Kang Sol told Lee Mi-ran how she admired her honesty and positivity towards her body. Being an influencer, she could not openly tell her followers about her pain or show her body.

However, she wanted to be like Lee Mi-ran in the future. To this, Lee Mi-ran told Kang Sol that she would be her gym buddy and would be beside her in her journey towards wellness.

By the end of Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 9, Kang Sol fulfilled her wish to do a body photoshoot while Lee Mi-ran and Do Hyeon-joong appeared to be proud of her. In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 10, Do Hyeon-joong learned the tragic news of Kang Sol’s demise.

At her funeral, Do Hyeon-joong faced backlash from live streamers and content creators for fooling Kang Sol into believing that staying healthy would heal her disease. Do Hyeon-joong vanished from the gym, aka the 24-hour healthcare center, concerning the members and clients.

The gym members started to work out better to maintain the image of the gym as the cyberbullies flocked to the healthcare center for malicious content.

As Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 10 progressed, Alex got into an argument with high school kids who accused Do Hyeon-joong of killing Kang Sol. He raised his hands with a weapon against them but did not harm them in reality. Alex ended up at the police station, where the parents of the high school kids wanted to press charges against him for assault.

It was revealed that Alex came from a wealthy family and was a medical student before becoming a trainer. Alex's mother helped him out in this incident by compensating the victims.

Lee Mi-ran ran into Do Hyeon-joong, but he had no plans of returning back. Lee Mi-ran was shocked to see him work as a deliveryman, delivering unhealthy food, given how sensitive he was about healthy diets for himself and his clients. He had no plans of returning to the gym.

Later in Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 10, they met again, and Lee Mi-ran tried to cheer him up using her soul food, tteokbokki; surprisingly, he ate it.

A live streamer who wanted to expose Do Hyeon-joong called the members and his colleagues on his show. However, all of them had nothing but positive things to say about him, and they took it as an opportunity to urge Do Hyeon-joong to come back.

Meanwhile, Do Hyeon-joong was watching the live stream with Lee Mi-ran. Alex also revealed how he went through a transformation because of Do Hyeon-joong, which saved his life. He eventually decided to return to the gym.

By the end of the episode, it was revealed Alex's mother bought the property where the health care was located. She threatened Alex that it was only to take him out of the gym and make him pursue his medical studies again.

Alex confronted his mother that he built his body and became a trainer all by himself. He did something for the first time with his own will and not because of his mother. He stated that he would not give it up because of her.

Meanwhile, Pump Up The Healthy Love episodes 9 and 10 are available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

