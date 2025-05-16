Planning your ARMY itinerary? Visit these iconic Singapore locations from BTS’ Jin’s ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ MV

On May 16, 2025, HYBE LABELS released the music video for BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me. The track is the lead single from the singer's second solo album, Echo. He is seen with actress Shin Se-kyung, and the song's theme revolves around long-lost love.

What caught the attention of the netizens was the various locations in Singapore, where the song was shot, which were key to the storyline. Among the featured spots are Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay, the Goldhill Plaza, and the National Gallery Singapore, among others. These locations provide an urban and cultural backdrop for the song.

In the YouTube description of the music video, HYBE LABELS mentioned that the MV was "Shot in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board." It also listed the Singapore locations featured in the video.

The collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board has sparked speculations, with many fans guessing it as a potential ambassadorship role for BTS. However, nothing has been officially announced.

Exploring the filming locations of BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me in Singapore

The Don't Say You Love Me music video features several well-known landmarks across Singapore. Here is the list of the prominent ones:

1) Goldhill Plaza

The video begins with Jin standing on a rooftop as the actress leaves in the car. It captures the cityscape with a sense of solitude. Goldhill Plaza is known for its commercial space and is close to the Novena MRT Station.

2) Marina Bay

The next location is Marina Bay, recognized for its towering skyline and waterfront views. Jin and Shin Se-kyung are seen walking along the bay as they reflect on memories. The city lights shine in the background.

3) National Gallery Singapore

This historic building has Southeast Asia's largest collection of modern art. It is a place where the leads have an emotional encounter. The grand architecture of the place also adds a touch of elegance to the shot.

4) Keng Eng Kee Seafood

There is a very brief restaurant scene in the music video. It is filmed at this popular cze char spot, known for its local dishes. The setting provides a casual yet intimate space for the couple who seem to be on a fun date.

5) Emerald Hill

Emerald Hill is shown as a picturesque location for a quiet walk, and has vibrant shophouses and heritage architecture. The area’s atmosphere aligns with the video’s theme.

6) Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay is one of Singapore's most iconic attractions. It is where Jin is seen running through the Supertree Grove.

7) Anderson Bridge

The music video has a running sequence shot on this bridge, and could symbolize Jin’s search to reconnect with his love.

8) Singapore Flyer

In the video, the famous Singapore Flyer is in the background of one of the final scenes, and adds a reflective element to the story.

Meanwhile, Jin is set to promote Echo during his upcoming public appearances and will also perform the song live on May 21, 2025, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Currently, he is preparing for his RUN SEOKJIN EP TOUR. This marks his first solo tour after his discharge from the military in 2024.

