"Please, also show unchanging love and support": IST Entertainment releases statement announcing ATBO Seok Rakwon's departure due to health issues

On Monday, May 6, ATBO's agency IST Entertainment released a statement announcing the departure of Seok Rakwon. The statement read that the idol has been going through a few health issues and though they tried to get past this barrier during his hiatus in March, his condition only worsened. Thus, he has decided to part ways with both ATBO and IST Entertainment.

The statement briefed upon the fact that Rakwon experienced several anxiety symptoms that eventually forced him into entering a hiatus. While both the agency and the idol hoped for the hiatus to ease things for him, they soon realized that it would be best for the 20-year-old to focus on his health and recovery.

ATBO will continue as a six-member group. Given that the departure was a mutually discussed decision, the statement also requested fans to continue supporting ATBO and Rakwon's activities, regardless of how they move forward in the future.

"Please, also show unchanging love and support for the six members who will spare no effort in order to impress further," the statement read (via Soompi).

IST Entertainment releases statement announcing the departure of Seok Rakwon from ATBO

ATBO is a K-pop boy group housed under IST Entertainment that was formed through the reality survival show, The Origin – A, B, Or What? The group debuted in 2022 with seven members — Oh Jun-seok, Ryu Jun-min, Bae Hyun-jun, Jeong Seung-hwan, Seok Rakwon, Kim Yeon-kyu, and Won Bin.

While the group has been hitting it off with their releases such as ATTITUDE, Monochrome (Color), Next to Me, Must Have Love, etc., one member, Seo Rakwon, entered a hiatus in March of this year. It was announced that the idol showcased a few anxiety symptoms and he'll be taking some time off to take care of his health.

The statement read:

"We sincerely thank the fans who love ATBO, and we apologize for having to deliver unfortunate news. ATBO member Seok Rakwon has departed the group due to health reasons. In March of this year, he went on hiatus due to anxiety symptoms and focused on recovering his health."

However, regardless of the hiatus, the lack of improvements led to the idol deciding to leave both ATBO and IST Entertainment.

"During his hiatus, we held in-depth discussions with Seok Rakwon about his future activities with the group and within the entertainment industry, but after careful discussion, the decision was made for him to focus more on his recovery with the artist’s health being the top priority."

IST Entertainment concluded its statement by asking fans to support both parties in their future endeavors.

"Hence, Seok Rakwon concludes his activities as ATBO, and ATBO will continue activities with six members. We once again apologize to fans who must have been surprised by the sudden news. Although Seok Rakwon’s activities as an ATBO member are coming to an end, please send warm support for the recovery of the idol’s health."

ATBO will continue as a six-piece K-pop boy group. Seok Rakwon might or might not re-enter the industry after his health issues are sorted.