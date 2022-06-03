IST Entertainment changes name of boy group to ATBO following criticism 

IST Entertainment's newest boy group has officially changed their name to ATBO, after receiving a lot of criticism for their original name.

The seven-member boy group is made of the winners of the idol survival show The Origin – A, B, Or What?. Produced by Kakao Entertainment and Sony Music Solutions, the group, originally called ABO, was unveiled on May 7. According to IST Entertainment, the name ABØ stood for "At the Beginning of Originality".

However, the internet had mostly negative feelings about the name.

IST Entertainment Boy group's naming controversy explained

In the final episode of The Origin – A, B, Or What?, which aired on May 7, the seven finalists, Jung Seunghwan, Oh Junseok, Seok Rakwon, Ryu Junmin, Bae Hyunjun, Yang Donghwa, and Kim Yeonkyu, were invited to join the boy group. Apart from the line-up, the final episode also revealed the group's cryptic name and its meaning.

Story continues below ad

Soon after the airing of the finale, the new name ABØ was met with severe concern from viewers. Many international viewers pointed out that the word itself is an offensive racial slur. In Australia, "Abo" is a racially charged term used for Aboriginal Australians. Many internet users compared the name to the "N-word," claiming that it is no better.

homophobic dog core @portableslay



"...however many may not be aware that shortening the term 'Aboriginal' to 'Abo' is highly offensive to Indigenous people due to historical usage and is considered a derogatory term" @mypu55yisagun ABO - Alpha, Beta, Omega Dynamic"...however many may not be aware that shortening the term 'Aboriginal' to 'Abo' is highly offensive to Indigenous people due to historical usage and is considered a derogatory term" @mypu55yisagun ABO - Alpha, Beta, Omega Dynamic "...however many may not be aware that shortening the term 'Aboriginal' to 'Abo' is highly offensive to Indigenous people due to historical usage and is considered a derogatory term"

homophobic dog core @portableslay no way ist's new bg is gonna be named after an AO3 tag AND a slur???? no way ist's new bg is gonna be named after an AO3 tag AND a slur????

Story continues below ad

Other social media users also pointed out a very different, and equally inappropriate meaning of the word. According to some, ABO is an NSFW abbreviation for a genre of erotic fanfiction, especially on sites like Archive of Our Own (AO3). “ABO” is short for “Alpha, Beta, Omega.”

Alyssa • LOΛE ∞ @firefly31526 Are entertainment companies freaking ignorant or what? How hard is it to do a simple search before naming a group? ABO? 1. It's a slur and 2. A fanfic genre, which 10/10 times involves s*x. They're going to be laughing stocks for as long as they carry that name. Are entertainment companies freaking ignorant or what? How hard is it to do a simple search before naming a group? ABO? 1. It's a slur and 2. A fanfic genre, which 10/10 times involves s*x. They're going to be laughing stocks for as long as they carry that name.

In light of these two meanings, many asked IST Entertainment to reconsider the name, and the agency has formally announced a new name for the boy group.

The new new for ABØ is ATBO

Story continues below ad

On June 2, the agency released an official statement announcing that the group will henceforth be called ATBO. While the meaning remains "At the Beginning of Originality", the acronym has been tweaked so as to not offend public sentiment.

디.🫧 @dd0127_dd



IST announced that THE ORIGIN Group name is changed officially from "ABO" to "ATBO".



#ATBO #에이티비오 [NOTICE]IST announced that THE ORIGIN Group name is changed officially from "ABO" to "ATBO". [NOTICE]IST announced that THE ORIGIN Group name is changed officially from "ABO" to "ATBO".#ATBO #에이티비오 https://t.co/uv5wOFZsgh

Story continues below ad

They said,

"ABO, a rookie boy group that confirmed their debut through the survival audition show 'The Origin - A, B, Or What?' that aired on Kakao TV. MBN will change the name of their active team to ATBO.

We fully understand the international fans’ concerns over how the name ‘ABO’ may be mistaken for the wrong meaning in certain regions, and after internal discussions, we have decided to change the name of the team."

Surprisingly, ATBO also garnered mixed reactions. While a few were glad that IST Entertainment paid heed to constructive feedback and changed the name, many others felt that the new name could have been something that makes more sense than ATBO, for example The Origin.

vin | inactive. @trashvin_ me explaining to ist that orgin7 is much better than atbo/abo: me explaining to ist that orgin7 is much better than atbo/abo: https://t.co/HWBZI3TuBf

Story continues below ad

yeonkyu films @yeonkyufilms



if i had to be honest they should have choose the origin but i guess it's better than nothing my ATBO boys is going to debut if i had to be honest they should have choose the origin but i guess it's better than nothing my ATBO boys is going to debut 😭😭😭 https://t.co/QtFgWKUxQE

Meanwhile, ATBO is the first boy group to debut under IST Entertainment since the launch of The Boyz in 2017. The rookie boy group is also IST Entertainment's first group following the agency's merger and consequent renaming in 2021. IST Entertainment is the product of a high-profile merger between THE BOYZ's label Cre.Ker Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment subsidiary Play M Entertainment.

The group will be debuting sometime in the second half of 2022.

Incidentally, the premiere of the show The Origin – A, B, Or What? was postponed after several participants tested positive for COVID-19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far