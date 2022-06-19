IST Entertainment announces ATBO's final lineup, group to debut this summer 

After getting involved in numerous controversies and scandals, IST Entertainment's newest boy group ATBO is finally all set to debut this summer, albeit with a slight change in the line-up.

In May 2022, the agency's survival show THE ORIGIN – A, B, OR What came to an end. The winners of the show were inducted into IST Entertainment's new boy group, initially named ABO aka “At the Beginning of Originality." However, after facing a lot of criticism for their alleged usage of an Australian slur, they changed the name to ATBO.

ATBO will feature Won Bin instead of Yang Donghwa, announces IST ENTERTAINMENT

On Friday, June 17, IST Entertainment finally released a statement about ATBO's debut plans and final lineup. On June 14, the agency had announced that the lineup for ATBO would undergo a change. Yang Donghwa has reportedly been removed from the boy group due to allegations of bullying.

In the recent statement, the agency announced that he would be replaced by Won Bin, who had been eliminated in the survival program THE ORIGIN – A, B, OR What? but only receiving the highest score during evaluations.

The full announcement states:

"Thank you for all the love and interest you have shown for ATBO. This is an announcement regarding the addition of a new member and the time of their debut."

IST Entertainment revealed that they had already been evaluating the other participants on the show as back-up members for the group. Out of all the trainees, Won Bin proved to be the best.

"For about a month after recording the final member selection on <THE ORIGIN-A, B, Or What?>, IST Entertainment had carried out an internal evaluation for the six trainees who had been eliminated. This was done as a continuation of their training process but also to consider selecting an additional member that could contribute to completing ATBO. During the evaluation, the trainee Won Bin received the highest score by proving his vast potential and ability to learn quickly. Won Bin has also received huge support from domestic and international fans, ranking first in all global fan polls during the program."

They finally confirmed the final lineup for the group which includes Jeong Seunghwan, Oh Junseok, Seok Rakwon, Ryu Junmin, Bae Hyunjun, Kim Yeankyu, and Won Bin.

The statement concluded with a request for continued support from fans as the seven-member group gets ready for its debut.

"We hope you show your love and support to the ATBO members as they stand on the cusp of making their debut this summer and unfolding a new and original story. Thank you."

Why was Yang Donghwa removed from the group?

Former member Yang Donghwa found himself in trouble after several anonymous posts accusing the trainee of bullying began to circulate online. According to them, the singer was involved in misconduct back in his school days, and caused a lot of trauma and suffering to many of his classmates.

Not long after the news surfaced, IST Entertainment conducted a thorough investigation of the allegations, interviewing the school officials, alumni, and Yang Donghwa's acquaintances. After many days of fact-checking, the agency released the notice announcing Yang Donghwa's removal from the group.

They said,

"Though some of the assertions turned out to be different from the truth, we found out there were students who were hurt because of Yang Donghwa’s immature and inappropriate remarks and actions. Following the fact-checking process mentioned above and an in-depth discussion with the artist, we have decided that he will no longer be joining ATBO in their debut and promotions."

However, the inclusion of Won Bin has managed to excite fans who want to see the group in action. It seems that the group is finally set to debut after months of delay.

