"Please be real"- Fans thrilled over reports of BLACKPINK Jisoo's possible attendance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

On Saturday, April 5, the South Korean media outlet, Yonhap News, reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo could possibly attend the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. According to the news outlet's report, the upcoming film, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, directed by Kim Byung-woo, was submitted for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is expected to be a blockbuster with an estimated production cost of 30 billion won, and it is scheduled to be released in July 2025. Additionally, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is one of the key actors in the upcoming film, playing the character Lee Ji-hye.

Therefore, the news outlet continued to add that since the movie was submitted for the film festival, the entire cast and crew are expected to be present at the event.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place between 13 May and 24 May 2025, at the Gare Maritime in Cannes, France. Given that this might be Jisoo's first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, fans have been thrilled and excited to see her possible attendance at the same. Here are a few fan reactions to BLACKPINK's Jisoo's reported appearance at the event:

"Oh my gosh I need Jisoooo on the red carpet!!!! Please be real."

"we’re closer to actress ji soo cannes debut omg," said a fan on X.

"Jis oo at Cannes.. I can already imagine the stunning looks she will bring," added another fan.

"pls let this be for real 'cause I'm already imagining things," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens shared their excitement on the idol's possible attendance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

"The serve is gonna be top notch," stated a fan.

"If the rumor turns out to be true, we are so not ready for the serve she's about to deliver—Miss Korea walking the red carpet at Cannes? Are you hearing this?!MISS KOREA," added an X user.

"miss ma’am booked AND busy, as she should be," said a netizen.

"universe, i’m begging let Jis oo have her Cannes red carpet moment. I’ll gladly offer every one of her haters as tribute," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BLACKPINK Jisoo's upcoming film, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint,

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint or The Prophet: Omniscient Reader is an upcoming South Korean film starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seip, Chae Soo-bin, and Shin Seung-ho. The movie is an adaptation of the webtoon under the same name, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

The trailers for the same was released back on February 15, 2025, exciting many fans and netizens on the upcoming movie. From the webtoon, it is understood that the story revolves around the character Kim Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop.

The character suddently finds himself in a situation where his world keeps changing according to the book he's been reading called, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.

Subsequently, as the world around him evoles into the narrative of the book, he also tries to save it. The characters Yoo Jung-hyun and Jeong Hee-won are the protagonists of the novel that Dok-ja's readind, respectively played by Lee Min-ho and Nana. Jisoo, on the other hand, plays the role of Lee Ji-hye, a character who teams uo with Dok-ja.

Since many have aleady been big fans of the webtoon, they have been excited about the movie adaptation of the same, and are all the more thrilled to see a star-studded lineup of actors stand as the movie's cast.

