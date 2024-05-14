“Please stop sending these kinds of DMs”— Seol In-ah responds to backlash for wearing Kylian Mbappé jersey instead of Lee Kang-in's at PSG game

South Korean actress Seol In-ah received backlash for her latest Instagram posts and stories. While attending a Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) game in France on May 12, 2024, Seol In-ah was subjected to a deluge of direct messages for donning a Kylian Mbappé shirt rather than one with Lee Kang-in.

On her Instagram account, the Twinkling Watermelon star recently posted pictures from her vacation to Paris. She appeared to be having fun and enjoying her time in the city of love as seen in the pictures. Furthermore, she posted a variety of images on her Instagram stories from her vacation along with pictures from when she went to the PSG soccer match.

The actress appeared to be wearing Kylian Mbappé's soccer shirt in one of the Instagram stories. However, this picture caused some debate among online users. Meanwhile, she commented about how she got a lot of direct messages about this on her social media story and wrote,

"They weren’t selling Lee Kang-in’s shirt that day. It was Mbappé’s last game with PSG. Please stop sending these kinds of DMs, they’re distressing. When in Paris, why not have a drink and relax?" (as reported and translated by Allkpop)

More about South Korean actress Seol In-ah attending Kylian Mbappé's last PSG match

On May 12, 2024, Kylian Mbappé scored in his last game for Paris Saint-Germain at home. In a video that was shared on social media on May 10, Mbappé declared that he would be departing PSG after the season, capping a seven-year tenure with the team.

Meanwhile, Seol In-ah wore a Kylian Mbappé jersey (No.7) in honor of the football prodigy's last match with the PSG which instigated negative criticism from Korean football fans since the team also has Lee Kang-in. South Korean player Lee Kan-in was drafted for the Paris Saint-Germain FC in 2023. Some fans believed that the actress should have worn Lee Kang-in's jersey in support of the Korean football player.

However, the Business Proposal actress responded to the criticism when her Instagram post and stories gained a lot of traction, indicating that she happened to be in Paris for Mbappé's final game for PSG this season. Meanwhile, on the Korean online forum Theqoo, where the topic was first posted, several netizens came forward in support of the actress.

Netizens highlighted one's freedom to choose which player they would like and support and which jersey they would buy.

Netizens showed support for Seol In-ah. (Image via Theqoo)

More about the rising South Korean actress Seol In-ah

Seol In-ah shot to fame for her popular romcom Korean drama Business Proposal in 2022. The drama also starred Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, and Kim Min-kyu. In the romantic comedy series, she played one of the lead roles as Jin Young-seo who is the daughter of a businessman and best friend to Shin Ha-ri, played by Kim Se-jeong.

Later, in 2023, she starred in Twinkling Watermelon—a time slip drama—where she accidentally travels 27 years back in time and comes across Ha Eun-gyeol (Ryeoun) to undo her fate. In the drama, Ryeoun, Choi Hyun-wook, and Shin Eun-soo were the main leads alongside her.

Aside from these two dramas, South Korean actress Bang Ye-rin, who is professionally known as Seol In-ah, is most recognized for her main parts in the TV shows Sunny Again Tomorrow, Beautiful Love, and Wonderful Life. She also had supporting parts in Mr. Queen, School 2017, Strong Girl Bong-soon, and School 2017.

In other news, Seol In-ah is reportedly in talks to star alongside Park Hyung-sik in the upcoming romantic comedy drama North Korean Restaurant.