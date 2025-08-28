PSY under investigation for allegedly receiving illegal psychotropic prescriptions with proxy pickup, agency responds

On August 28, 2025, K-media Yeonhap News Agency reported that South Korean police have booked singer PSY on charges of violating the nation’s Medical Service Act. According to investigators, the 47-year-old is suspected of receiving prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox from a Seoul hospital since 2022. Officers believe the drugs were dispensed without in-person checkups, with his manager sometimes collecting them on his behalf. Xanax is commonly used to alleviate anxiety, while Stilnox is used to treat short-term sleep issues. Both are classified as controlled medicines in Korea and require a doctor’s direct diagnosis.PSY’s label, P NATION, released a statement on August 28, KST, admitting that medication was sometimes collected by someone else for the artist. The agency described it as a mistake but stressed that the prescriptions were linked to his diagnosed sleep disorder and written under medical care.Kpop Charts @kchartsmasterLINKPSY's agency apologizes for error involving proxy receipt of sleeping pills:— &quot;Hello, this is P Nation.This is our official statement regarding the proxy receipt of sleeping pills by the artist Psy.It is a clear error and negligence that prescription sleeping pills were received by a third party. We apologize.The artist Psy has been diagnosed with chronic insomnia and has been taking sleeping pills as prescribed by his doctor.The sleeping pills were taken in the prescribed dosage under the guidance of a medical professional, and there were no proxy prescriptions.In the process, there were instances where a third party received the sleeping pills on his behalf, and a police investigation is currently underway regarding this.We apologize once again for causing concern.&quot;The company denied claims of proxy prescriptions, insisting the drugs were prescribed properly and in the correct dosage. However, it admitted that the process of picking them up was mishandled and apologized for the concern. Meanwhile, the doctor who issued the prescriptions is also under investigation. The physician has rejected the allegations, saying the treatment was conducted through remote consultation. Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Both the rapper and the hospital staff are being examined to determine whether the case involves illegal prescribing or procedural errors in the collection of medication.PSY recently ended his Summer Swag 2025 tour View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn August 24, South Korean singer PSY wrapped up his 2025 tour SUMMER SWAG, the concert series he's held annually since 2011. The tour included 16 shows across nine cities and attracted tens of thousands of fans. The first show took place on June 28 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, drawing approximately 30,000 people. The Gangnam Style star delivered a water-themed performance with signature staging and festival-level production. The night also featured surprise guest appearances. BLACKPINK’s Rosé performed APT. and Toxic Till the End first, followed by a surprise appearance by BIGBANG's G-Dragon. Over more than a decade, SUMMER SWAG has become a staple of South Korea’s summer music scene. The 2025 route included stops in Uijeongbu, Daejeon, Gwacheon, Sokcho, Suwon, Daegu, Busan, and Gwangju before concluding in Incheon. Each city hosted the same high-energy production that defines his summer brand.In other news, PSY was honored with an honorary diploma from Yonsei University in February 2025.