“FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS”- Fans swoon over BTS j-hope’s performance at PSY’s Summer Swag 2025 concert 

On Saturday, July 5, BTS' j-hope performed at PSY's annual summer concert series, the Summer Swag 2025 concert. During the same time, the idol performed a total of three songs, including Killin' It Girl, Outro: Ego, and Mic Drop.

Ad

Following the same, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the idol's immaculate performance and swoon-worthy stage presence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given that the idol's solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, recently came to an end, people were thrilled to see j-hope on the stage again as a soloist.

Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's recent performance at PSY's Summer Swag 2025 concert:

"FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"he eats up the stage every damn time," said a fan on X.

"every time i feel like i couldn't be more attracted to him, he does something like this and i realize there is no end to my attraction to him... god i'm spiraling," added an X user.

"I’M HAVING J-HOPE WITHDRAWLS I NEED TO SEE HIM LIVE AGAIN SO BAD IT’S LIFE OR DEATH," commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens expressed happiness at seeing the BTS members' exciting and unexpected performance at Summer Song 2025.

"I LEAVE THIS APP FOR FEW HOURS AND MEMBERS ARE WILDING AGAIN," stated a fan.

"HOBI AT PSY CONCERT AND PERFORMING MIC DROP WOOOW," added an X user.

"WDYM I MISSED ANOTHER THING?????????!!!!!!!! I JUST SLEPT TODAY IN NOON AFTER LONG AND MISSED GOD KNOWS WHAT AND WHAT," said a netizen.

Ad

"J-hope has an addictive quality. You are one with the stage!" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's solo activities following his military discharge

BTS' j-hope, or Jung Ho-seok, was discharged from the military on October 17, 2024. Following the same, the idol slowly began to kickstart his solo activities in the industry. He threw the first pitch at the second 2024 Korean Game Series between the KIA Tigers and the Samsung Lions in the same month of his discharge.

Ad

Ad

In November, the idol attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. As he continued to be active through interviews and Weverse livestreams, around January 2025, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour started on February 28 at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

After rolling out concerts in various cities, including Macau, Bangkok, Singapore, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, the tour concluded on June 14, 2025. On the other hand, the idol also released several solo tracks, such as LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and MONA LISA. Most recently, on June 13, he released his latest single, Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla.

Ad

Following this, the idol has not released any solo music. However, given that all the BTS members have now returned from their mandatory military service, they announced through their recent Weverse livestream that they've begun creating their next group album, slated for release in Spring 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More