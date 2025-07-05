“FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS”- Fans swoon over BTS j-hope’s performance at PSY’s Summer Swag 2025 concert 

On Saturday, July 5, BTS' j-hope performed at PSY's annual summer concert series, the Summer Swag 2025 concert. During the same time, the idol performed a total of three songs, including Killin' It Girl, Outro: Ego, and Mic Drop.
Following the same, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the idol's immaculate performance and swoon-worthy stage presence.
Given that the idol's solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, recently came to an end, people were thrilled to see j-hope on the stage again as a soloist.
Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's recent performance at PSY's Summer Swag 2025 concert:
"FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS"
"he eats up the stage every damn time," said a fan on X.
"every time i feel like i couldn't be more attracted to him, he does something like this and i realize there is no end to my attraction to him... god i'm spiraling," added an X user.
"I’M HAVING J-HOPE WITHDRAWLS I NEED TO SEE HIM LIVE AGAIN SO BAD IT’S LIFE OR DEATH," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens expressed happiness at seeing the BTS members' exciting and unexpected performance at Summer Song 2025.
"I LEAVE THIS APP FOR FEW HOURS AND MEMBERS ARE WILDING AGAIN," stated a fan.
"HOBI AT PSY CONCERT AND PERFORMING MIC DROP WOOOW," added an X user.
"WDYM I MISSED ANOTHER THING?????????!!!!!!!! I JUST SLEPT TODAY IN NOON AFTER LONG AND MISSED GOD KNOWS WHAT AND WHAT," said a netizen.
"J-hope has an addictive quality. You are one with the stage!" commented another X user.
All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's solo activities following his military discharge
BTS' j-hope, or Jung Ho-seok, was discharged from the military on October 17, 2024. Following the same, the idol slowly began to kickstart his solo activities in the industry. He threw the first pitch at the second 2024 Korean Game Series between the KIA Tigers and the Samsung Lions in the same month of his discharge.
In November, the idol attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. As he continued to be active through interviews and Weverse livestreams, around January 2025, the idol announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour started on February 28 at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
After rolling out concerts in various cities, including Macau, Bangkok, Singapore, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, the tour concluded on June 14, 2025. On the other hand, the idol also released several solo tracks, such as LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and MONA LISA. Most recently, on June 13, he released his latest single, Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla.
Following this, the idol has not released any solo music. However, given that all the BTS members have now returned from their mandatory military service, they announced through their recent Weverse livestream that they've begun creating their next group album, slated for release in Spring 2026.