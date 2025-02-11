"Season 3 you will always be iconic"— Fans revive previous season endgame couple, Gwan-hee and Hye-seon, following Single's Inferno 4's finale

On Tuesday, February 11, the final two episodes of Single's Inferno 4 were released, revealing a series of intriguing events. One of the most awaited moments of the season, the final pairings of the reality dating show's fourth season, was also revealed. This season, four couples were formed:

Bae Ji-yeon & Kim Te-hwan

Kim Hye-jin & An Jong-hoon

Kook Dong-ho & Kim A-rin

Lee Si-an & Yook Jun-seo

However, many fans and netizens expressed disappointment. While they were not necessarily upset with the couples that were formed, they couldn't help but compare the previous season's endgame couple, Gwan-hee and Hye-seon. Many felt that none of the Singe's Inferno 4 couples matched the chemistry and connection displayed by the season 3 couple.

In light of Single's Inferno 4's finale, fans began reminiscing about the season 3 endgame couple and began to ship them all over again. One fan on X wrote:

"bringing back the most awaited final episode of singles inferno. season 3 you will always be ICONIC"

"it's so hard to compare this season to the previous one. Season 3 has all things. And gwanhee is right. It was more exciting because of him" said a fan on X

"no other season comes close.. Singles Inferno 3 is that IT season." added another fan

"Seriously best one ever, and I don't why suddenly gwanhee is looking lot better now and this season there was zero suspense for last episode like it wasn't even needed" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their love for the season 3 couple of Single's Inferno, Gwan-hee and Hye-seo.

"still the best endgame couple of all seasons" stated a fan

"How I tried so hard to get rid of my feelings for this couple but suddenly I miss them now after done watching S4 endgame" added an X user

"season 3 just hits different" said a netizen

"love how they circled back to each other after all the emotional turmoil and confrontation, so film worthy couple" commented another X user

Everything to know about Netflix's South Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno is a South Korean reality dating show created by Netflix, premiering in 2021. The show brings together a group of single and flirty contestants on a deserted island. The contestants are expected to survive with minimal resources while forming bonds with one another and eventually finding their partners.

Every day, the contestants are asked to pick their partner among the contestants, and if a match is made, the couple is given a one-night escape to Paradise, a place of luxury, where the two get to spend a romantic date. While the contestants can choose multiple partners during their time on the island, the finale will require them to choose their final pick.

After three successful seasons, Netflix released the fourth season on January 14, with its finale airing on February 11. The show featured thirteen contestants, Jang Tae-oh, Lee Si-an, Bae Ji-yeon, Yook Jun-seo, Jung You-jin, Kim Hye-jin, Kim A-rin, Park Hae-in, Kook Dong-ho, Kim Jeong-su, Kim Te-hwan, and An Jong-hoon.

Following the conclusion of Single's Inferno 4, fans have been celebrating and cheering the resultant endgame couples.

