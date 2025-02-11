“Seated for this pairing”— Fans react as The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call’s Ha Young & Snowdrop’s Jung Hae-in are reported to lead This Sucky Love

Jung Hae-in is reportedly starring in a new romance story soon. He is reported to be paired as the lead opposite The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call actress Ha Young. The drama is tentatively titled This Sucky Love or This Sh*tty Love, as announced by Osen News on February 11, 2025.

The drama announcement has fan excited at the prospect of seeing their favorite actors on screen. The drama will mark the first time pairing of Jung Hae-in and Ha Young and also the first lead role for the actress. One fan tweeted:

"omgggg finally ha young leasing role!!!!!! im so seated for this pairingggg."

"Seated for Ha Young’s female lead era," a fan replied.

"Sounds interesting!!! I am super excited to watch the boxer-Haein," a user wrote.

"yeayyy finally ha young gets project that she become the lead actressssss," another fan wrote.

Fans appreciated Ha Young's role in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. This drama will be the actress' first lead role and fans are excited to see her alongside Hae-in.

The drama is reportedly helmed by the same director who directed My Demon starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung. Fans of My Demon are also excited to see the director's work once again.

"i really liked the actress from what ive seen of trauma code so that's a win," another fan wrote.

"Hae In is finally coming back on screen watched actress Ha Young in Trauma Code and loved her acting!Hope everything goes smoothly," a fan replied.

"Same director as my demon!!! I love my demon so this is a win for me!!!" a user wrote.

All you need to know about Jung Hae-in's This Sucky Love

According to Osen News, This Sucky Love is the working title for an upcoming drama starring Jung Hae-in and Ha Young in the lead. The drama will be directed by Kim Jang-han, who has previously directed My Demon. Mo Ji-hye will write the script for this drama.

This Sucky Love follows Jung Hae-in's character, who is second-in-command personnel at an organization, and he specializes in boxing. Ha Young will play the role of a detective with amnesia.

This Sucky Love is touted to be a romantic comedy, and it will be produced by Studio S. It will reportedly be released globally on an OTT platform. Further details about the filming schedule are awaited.

Jung Hae-in was recently seen in the film Veteran 2, aka I, The Executioner, where he appeared in an antagonist role. Prior to that, he was the lead in Love Next Door alongside Jung So-min. This Sucky Love will mark another addition of a romance genre story to Hae-in's filmography.

