Seo Yea-ji has reportedly banned mention of her ex-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun on Bubble

On April 17, 2025, Edaily reported that actress Seo Yea-ji has issued a ban on mentioning the name of her ex-boyfriend, Kim Jung-hyun, on Bubble. Recently, an online conversation between Seo Yea-ji and a fan on the platform has been drawing attention among the online communities.

In the revealed conversation, a fan expressed their anger towards actor Kim Jung-kyun.

"Just thinking of Kim Jung-hyun or Park Jung-hyun makes me furious," the fan said, as reported by Kbizoom.

The actress responded, as reported by the same publication.

"That name is forbidden. It’s stressful,” she responded.

For the unversed, Seo Yea-ji was previously involved in controversy over the allegations that she gaslighted her ex-boyfriend, Kim Jung-hyun. According to Dispatch, the actress reportedly didn't want Kim Jung-hyun to star in a melodrama. He even revised the script for the drama series Time at her request.

He toned down intimate scenes and romantic interaction with her female co-star Seohyun. Dispatch also claimed to have obtained text messages between Seo Yea-ji and Kim Jung-hyun, which revealed that she asked him to be "stiff" on the sets, and he complied with her request.

During the production of MBC's Time, Kim Jung-hyung faced criticism for his stiff demeanour during the press conference and for avoiding interactions with Seohyun. Yea-ji was also accused of influencing his behaviour, especially after Kim Jung-hyun left the drama midway, citing health issues.

The actress's representative denied the allegations as reported by Edaily, stating that after discussing with Kim Jung-hyung's team, they confirmed that the Lawless Lawyer actress is not the cause of the controversy surrounding the drama. They also added that it was implausible to assume that the lead actor acted without their own free will based on someone's instructions.

The agency explained that the leaked conversation was a private exchange between partners that shouldn't have been made public. The agency apologized and released a statement, as reported by Edaily.

"As a result, we deeply regret causing concern to many people due to our immature emotions regarding our relationship," the statement read (Translated by Google).

More about actress Seo Yea-ji and her notable works

The actress began her career with the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3. Her early work included the MBC historical drama Diary of a Night Watchman in 2014. She also received a nomination for Best New Actress at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards for that role. She also appeared in TV series such as Super Daddy Yeol and Last, where she played a civil servant.

Her film debut was in The Throne as Queen Jeongsun, followed by Circle of Atonement in 2015. She also starred in the dramas Moorim School: Saga of the Brave in 2016 and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. She also appeared in Big Bang's music video Let's Not Fall In Love in 2015.

She also starred in the world's first 4DX VR film, Stay With Me, in 2018. She also played a fiery lawyer in tvn's Lawless Lawyer, which became one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable TV history. Her performance earned her an appointment as an honorary police officer by the National Police Agency.

Seo Yea-ji also starred in the romantic comedy It's Okay to Not Be Okay opposite Kim Soo-hyun. The series was named one of the Best International Shows of 2020 by The New York Times. Her role in the series led to a significant increase in popularity and media attention both in Korea and internationally.

Seo Yea-ji recently appeared on SNL Korea and made comments that seemed to reference her past gaslighting allegations. She drew attention and reactions about how she addressed the controversy with humor.

