Seoul court accepts Min Hee-jin’s KakaoTalk chats as evidence in Source Music’s ₩500M lawsuit

On August 22, 2025, Korean media outlet TV Daily reported that the Seoul court had approved the use of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's KakaoTalk messages as evidence in Source Music's ₩500 million damages lawsuit.The approval was granted on August 22 during the third round of hearings before the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul District Court. The trial is scheduled to resume on November 7 at 4:30 pm.The court has finally accepted Min Heejin's KakaoTalk logs, submitted by Source Music, as evidence in the damages case. Next hearing is Nov 7.In the hearing, the judges ruled that the logs are admissible as evidence. They said the way the data was obtained made it hard to see it as a law breach, so the material counts as valid proof."While evidentiary admissibility may exist in cases where there are grounds equivalent to the Protection of Communications Secrets Act (the Communications Secrets Act), given the current circumstances, including the person in charge revealing the password, it is difficult to view this as a case equivalent to a violation of the Communications Secrets Act. Considering all the circumstances, I believe it has evidentiary admissibility," they stated.The court, however, rejected the earlier slideshow. After reviewing, it was determined that the slides didn't significantly contribute to the case. Following open-trial rules, the bench said arguments would be presented verbally in court."After internal discussions, we feel that there is no need to make a public presentation on this case, so we will not proceed with it. However, as open trials are the rule, we will hold an oral argument in public," the court added.Min's team argued that reading the full chats could trample communication privacy and asked for the session to be private. However, the judges refused, saying they couldn't shut it off without knowing what the messages contained. Source Music fired back that Min herself had already read out her KakaoTalk exchanges during a nearly two-hour press event.The agency said bringing in unfavorable texts now is part of its right to argue, not undue pressure. The hearing wrapped after heated exchanges, with the KakaoTalk records officially admitted as evidence.Source Music's lawsuit against Min Hee-jin explainedSource Music first brought the case to court last year in July, demanding payback for what it called reputation loss, meddling in business, and offensive claims. The agency said Min Hee-jin's remarks caused trouble, pointing out three examples:Min said she personally recruited the NewJeans membersHYBE had promised NewJeans would debut as its first girl group, but failed to honorSource Music ignored the group after its debutThe central dispute has centered on Min Hee-jin's KakaoTalk records. During the second hearing on May 30th, Source Music presented slides containing approximately twenty minutes of her chat history.Her lawyers then argued, insisting the records were taken without approval and possibly violated Korea's Communications Secrets Protection Act. Source Music revisited the issue, and both sides agreed to proceed after the court decided on the evidence. The trial was rescheduled for June 27th.Alongside this, Min Hee-jin is also facing a separate legal clash with HYBE's Belift Lab.