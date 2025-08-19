“It’s not a debut contract”- Internet divided as Lee Jin-ho reveals Harin’s trainee deal with ADOR and Min Hee-jin amid NewJeans’ pre-debut rumors

On Tuesday, August 19, the YouTuber Lee Jin-ho released a video revealing documents that showcased Harin's contract with ADOR, NewJeans' agency. In the YouTube report, Harin's trainee contract with ADOR, which contained her signature along with her parents' and the then-CEO of the agency, Min Hee-jin. The revealed contract documents showcased that it was signed on January 7, 2022.

While the contract showcased its validity for one year, it was abruptly terminated after just two months. Previously, the Japanese model revealed through her YouTube interview for the Japanese actor, Hiromitsu Takeda's YouTube channel, that she joined Source Music as a trainee and then moved to ADOR with plans to debut with NewJeans.

However, when this revelation reached netizens, they were in disbelief of the same and criticized the model for allegedly spreading false information. Therefore, the recent YouTube video by Lee Jin-ho resurfaced these speculations, many netizens were convinced that Harin could've been part of ADOR and the possible debut lineup of NewJeans.

Contract Screenshots (Image via YouTube/@Behind_Master)

Regardless, many netizens still pointed out that the contract is only a trainee contract under ADOR, and it doesn't specify anything about her debut with NewJeans. Therefore, netizens have continued to be divided on the speculation as to whether Harin was supposed to be part of the debut lineup of NewJeans or not. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"It's not a debut contract, it's a trainee contract."

Fan reactions via Theqoo

More fans and netizens also talked about how the contract revelation still doesn't prove her supposed debut lineup with NewJeans.

sahar.naad @s_dolaat @NJZBAM Who even cares?! Trainees are dropped all the time. Hybe literally dropped Garam after debut lmao

hybe flop🏎️🏁 ⭒ @minjisbodyguard lee Jinho tried to prove that girl was in the lineup but ended up revealing the contrary😭😭😭 this is a TRAINEE contract for one year my guy

yb @NJZBAM ADOR was already looking for additional trainees before debuting NewJeans. Harin signing a trainee contract in January fits perfectly with this timeline. Even if she stayed at ADOR, she would have not debuted with NewJeans.

LastManStanding @KrisRy14 In Football terms this is the equivalent of a youth contract. Not every academy player gets to sign a professional contract and it certainly does not mean they will play in the first team. I don’t even know what the big ‘gotcha moment’ is.

On the other hand, people supported her and pushed for the Japanese model's justice.

Hypnoyouellie @hypnoyouellie @Snper22 That poor girl. I hope she either gets to go solo or join a new group. Evil people

Luna✨ @No_Rules305 I'm so happy that the truth is coming to light and thank god Harin had the documents for this contract thing cuz you know how much that witch loves to lie in the public🙂

joon kim @joonkim78876232 she said yall b*tches were lying on my name but unlike ur favs i came with the receipts

PO🪻 @FLOWER_Bomb_07 She actually dodged a bullet honestly. Atleast she's not in the middle of all this chaos

Japanese model Harin talks about her contract termination with ADOR in an interview with Hiromitsu Takeda

In July 2025, the Japanese model, Harin, sat down for an interview with Hiromitsu Takeda for his YouTube channel. During the interview, the model also revealed pieces of information that showcased her journey from Source Music to ADOR, and also stated that she was close to debuting alongside NewJeans. Here's what she stated:

"For two years, I practiced like crazy, from morning till night, without sleep. My parents even went to stamp the contract, and the company CEO was like, 'Oh, Ha rin, let's debut.' We were all talking. One day, they suddenly told me to terminate my contract, and I was the only one who was told to leave. It was so hard. I worked so hard and came this far, so why are you rejecting me here?"

Therefore, the model joined Source Music in 2020 through the agency's audition program and joined HYBE's project trainee group, N-Team, which was created to hold the future members of NewJeans. Following this YouTube interview, she received several backlash from netizens who stated that she was spreading false information.

Therefore, on August 14, she released a statement through her YouTube channel addressing the comments against her and also clarifying that her intentions were not to create malicious rumors. Here's what she stated:

"I hope you know that what I've spoken about in this interview are my very personal feelings of failure and disappointment from the past, and are not intended to criticize or expose any particular company or individual. I still support the members who laughed and cried with me back then!"

She continued,

"I will work harder in the areas where I'm lacking and show you a better side of myself. I will remain the same Ha rin, like the four seasons, when the autumn breeze blows and autumn arrives, no matter how hot the summer. I hope you will continue to support me!"

Therefore, fans and netizens have been debating back and forth regarding the ongoing issue related to Harin, NewJeans, and ADOR.

