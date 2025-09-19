“She desperate for western validation” - BLACKPINK Rosé’s “For Your Consideration” Grammy packages for ‘APT.’ & ‘rosie’ leaves Internet divided 

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is under fire after her Grammy campaign kits surfaced online. The boxes, sent to Recording Academy members, were part of her “For Your Consideration” push. The package featured the songstress’s solo album rosie, a graphic tee, and small pieces inside an APT.-branded case.While many supporters welcomed the effort, critics online claimed she was handing out gifts to influence votes. Some also argued it signaled a pursuit of “Western validation.”&quot;She desperate for western validation 😭,&quot; an X user commented.nio🧋 @nniobeeeLINKshe desperate for western validation 😭Such promotional mailers are a common step in the U.S. industry during award cycles. Rosé’s effort, however, has ignited debate.Sanbee @sanjibiololLINKWhere are all the blink that everyone is accused of payola?rose sets an example payolapied piper 💜 @AnneiBtsLINKShe has already secure grammy nomination and a award because Bruno is there so it's definitely easy for her.. she is gonna set a record after bribing grammy also her biggest payola companyISILYF is out now 🗝️ @blondelenagomezLINKLove our girl but isn't this like buying your nomination?!However, others are supporting her, with one netizen saying, this is &quot;how marketing works.&quot;ShiroRadi ♡☀️ @ShiroRadiLINKAs she should. It's time her work gets recognized for her state as a main pop girl! Thank you #ROSÉ @numberoneHQ 🌹ken @_kenIbeurno1LINKprayingggg for hér moment to come🤞szofi @sophie_fbpLINKthe retweets and comments are pi*sing me off. This is how it works for the Grammys and for the Oscars too - this is how you promote yourself and introduce your work.This is not “desperation” it’s MARKETING. And many artists will do it.And stop bringing up BTS againBLACKPINK’s Rosé makes VMA historyBLACKPINK Rosé's VMA win (Image via Getty)BLACKPINK’s Rosé marked a career high with APT., her joint track with Bruno Mars. The single earned her Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, the first time a K-pop release has taken the Moonman.The song, released in October 2024, was also up in seven other VMA categories. It competed for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects. Adding to that, her album rosie’s lead track Toxic Till the End is listed for Best K-pop.That makes eight nominations total - more than any other Korean act this year. Critic Lim Hee-yun said the sweep shows Rosé’s growth in the U.S. market. He noted that VMAs win like this could help her Grammy chances, though the odds remain slim.“The Grammys generally reward artists with strong chart performance in the US, consistent praise from critics and at least a full-length album or several singles released through a major American label,” Lim told The Korea Herald.Lim added,“In Rose’s case, her only real hit in the US is ‘APT.’ and that alone is unlikely to earn her a Grammy nomination. Unless a K-pop song performs on the level of ‘APT.’ or higher, K-pop doesn’t get as much attention from American audiences as we might think. If we judge by the numbers alone, the odds are quite low.”Still, with Grammy ratings falling, he added that the academy could include a K-pop act to draw viewers. The genre’s global fanbase is strong, and even a nomination could help boost interest in the broadcast.Rosé set a fresh milestone as her duet with Bruno Mars, APT., crossed 2 billion views on YouTube in just 11 months. She becomes the first Korean soloist to reach this figure while also achieving it as part of a group. BLACKPINK earlier surpassed the mark with their videos for Ddu-du Ddu-du and Kill This Love.