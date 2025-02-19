"She is such a gentleman"- Fans react as Red Velvet's Wendy recalls BLACKPINK's Jisoo driving her home after hanging out at Seulgi’s place

On Wednesday, February 19, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made a guest appearance on Red Velvet Wendy's radio talk show, Wendy's Youngstreet Radio. During the show, the two K-pop idols talked about several things, such as their friendship, Jisoo's latest album release, and more.

At one point, Wendy talked about the last time the two had hung out before the radio show. She recalled that they were at her fellow Red Velvet member Seulgi's house. Wendy continued to reveal that Jisoo offered to drive her home. She also complimented the BLACKPINK member's driving and stated that it was impressive to watch.

Jisoo also added that she was touched by the fact that Wendy trusted her to drive her home. After the show's release, fans and netizens were thrilled to realize the friendship between the two K-pop idols. Additionally, they couldn't stop swooning over the BLACKPINK member's thoughtful actions.

"She is such a gentleman with her girl friends," an X user wrote, refering to Jisoo.

"I want to be Jisoo’s passenger princess too…," added a fan.

"Jisoo is as green flag as the forest," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they would love to see more interactions between the BLACKPINK and Red Velvet members.

"They're so stingy every blackvelvet interaction happen behind closed doors no selcas no nothing like let us innn," added an X user.

"Tt's so crazy how much info they hide. some of these girls could be the best of friends and we'd never know...," said a netizen

"I didn’t imagine that we’ll get this kind of bv crumbs in 2025," commented another X user

All you need to know about Jisoo's recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is a 30-year-old South Korean singer who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside Lisa, Jennie, Rosé. In March 2023, she made her solo debut through the release of her single album, Me, which featured two tracks, Flower and All Eyes On Me.

In December 2023, the idol started her own label BLISOO, in collaboration with her brother's company, Biomom. Following the same, the idol has been concentrating on her acting career. She acted in a zombie K-drama series called Newtopia. The show is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

On February 14, the idol rolled out her solo debut mini-album, Amortage, which consisted of four tracks. The title track is Earthquake and the idol is credited to have contributed to the lyrics for all the songs on the album.

Jisoo is also scheduled to roll out a fan meeting Asia tour called Lights, Love, Action! Here is a list of cities she will be visiting during the tour:

Manila

Bangkok

Tokyo

Macau

Taipei

Hong Kong

Hanoi

Most recently, as a promotional effort for her solo album release, the idol appeared on Wendy's radio talk show, Wendy's Youngstreet Radio. During the same, the idol also gifted a copy of the Amortage to Red Velvet's Wendy. The two also filmed the dance challenge for Earthquake during the show.

