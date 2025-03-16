BLACKPINK’s Jennie took the stage at Inspire Arena in Seoul on March 14, 2025, for her solo Ruby Experience concert. Fans took to social media when they discovered that Chahee, a former idol, and allegedly Jennie’s longtime friend attended the concert. Her appearance gained attention due to speculations that the idol's song Twin from her solo album Ruby was inspired by their friendship.

Since its release, Twin has been a topic of discussion among fans. Many believed it reflected the end of a deep friendship. The song’s lyrics hinted at a close bond that drifted apart over time, and it described a long-lasting connection and a hope for future reconciliation.

While Jennie never confirmed the inspiration behind the song, Chahee's presence at the concert sparked further discussion. She shared a story on Instagram featuring a photo from the event with a red heart emoji.

Adding to the speculation, some fans pointed out that when she sings "twin," it sounds like "swim," which directly translates to "Sooyoung" in Korean—Chahee’s real name.

During her past performances of Twin, the Solo singer often appeared emotional while singing the song. This time, with Chahee in the audience, many fans speculated that her emotions might have been even more intense. An X user, @Kwooluvsu wrote,

"She HAD to have cried. I’ve never experience a friendship breakup like that, but when I heard the song live, I teared up."

More reactions read:

"The most important person went," a fan mentioned.

"IM CRASHING OUT JENNIE SANG SWIM AND CHAHEE IS THERE BYE IM CRYING," another fan commented.

"so that means chahee watched jennie perform “twin” live..," an X user mentioned.

"imagine experiencing a really heartfelt song written about you in a sold out room “I didn’t leave you, I still see you” she’s watching you on stage jennie," a netizen added.

Others too joined in, speculating whether the two "reunited" or "made up".

"OMG CHAHEE ATTENDED!! The reunion we needed," a fan commented.

"they made up omg," an X user remarked.

Jennie’s solo concert, star-studded finale, and The Ruby Experience tour highlights

Jennie’s Ruby Experience tour marked a milestone in her career as she embarked on her first-ever solo concert series. The tour kicked off in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater on March 6, 2025. This was followed by another U.S. stop in New York at Radio City Music Hall on March 10.

The Seoul concert at Inspire Arena on March 14 served as the final stop.

The setlist for The Ruby Experience featured 15 songs from her debut solo album Ruby, including Mantra, Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa), Seoul City, and Twin.

The final show in Seoul was packed with some of the biggest names in K-pop, film, and entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Rosé was there to support her, along with TWICE’s Jihyo, Red Velvet’s Irene, Wendy, and Yeri, as well as all NJZ members.

Other notable stars included SEVENTEEN’s Dino, EXO’s D.O., WINNER’s Yoon and Seunghoon, and GOT7’s BamBam.

The event also attracted actors such as Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Ji-won, Jung Ho-yeon, Hyeri, and Go Ah-sung. Meanwhile, music industry figures like Zico, Simon Dominic, and international producer Mike WiLL Made-It were also spotted in the crowd.

The BLACKPINK member's solo album is available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

