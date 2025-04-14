“She is the moment”— Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK Jennie’s Coachella hashtag ‘JENCHELLA’ crosses 1B views on TikTok prior to her appearance

In the wake of her highly anticipated Coachella performance, BLACKPINK’s Jennie made history with her personalized hashtag “JENCHELLA.” As of April 12, 2025, a day before her performance, the hashtag officially surpassed 1 billion views on TikTok, becoming the first-ever solo artist-related Coachella hashtag to achieve this milestone.

Fans confirmed the numbers using the TikTok tracking site countik.com's "TikTok hashtag generator" analysis tool. They flooded social media to celebrate the achievement, proudly stating that her star power alone was enough to dominate the platform before the show even began.

"She is the moment," one fan said.

“Her power is undeniable,” a fan remarked.

Others also shared the same sentiment:

“Who wanna rock with Jennie,” another fan said using one of the lyrics.

“Her success is the sum of small efforts repeated day after day,” a fan wrote.

“Reaching 1 BILLION views before even hitting the stage? That's like winning the lottery before buying a ticket. Talk about HIGH STAKES,” a fan penned down.

Jennie dazzles at Coachella on April 13

BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered a powerful performance at Coachella 2025, becoming the second member of her group to grace the stage as a soloist this year. Following Lisa’s performance on April 12, she lit up the festival on April 13 with a setlist that included her latest hits like ExtraL, Mantra, and Like JENNIE.

Even before she set foot on stage, her popularity was undeniable, as evidenced by the hashtag achievement. The hashtag #JENCHELLA was created by combining "Jennie" and "Coachella." It was developed in collaboration with Coachella and quickly went viral, showcasing how eager fans were for her appearance.

The singer captivated the crowd in a red leather crop top and mini skirt set, complemented by a shimmering jacket and a cowboy hat for her entrance. Several clips of her performance at the packed Outdoor Theatre stage went viral on social media, with fans lauding her command on stage.

Bandmates Rosé and Lisa were also seen cheering her on in the audience. The trio was later spotted reuniting after the event.

Since the release of her solo debut album, RUBY, on March 7, 2025, she has been on a relentless path, headlining "The Ruby Experience" mini tour across five major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Seoul.

With Weekend 1 of Coachella now concluded, fans are excited to see what surprises she might have in store for Weekend 2. She will perform at the Outdoor Theatre stage at Coachella 2025 once again on April 20.

