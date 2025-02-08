“She is so real”: Fans react as KATSEYE’s Sophia shows her adoration for BTS' j-hope after the idol shared their album on his IG story

On February 6, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared a signed album of the emerging girl group KATSEYE on his Instagram story. Following this, KATSEYE’s Sophia posted messages on Weverse DM, where she revealed her excitement over Hobi sharing KATSEYE’s album on his story.

Additionally, she disclosed that her father also admired BTS and that she had the boy band’s posters in her room. K-pop fans were impressed with Sophia fangirling over the the K-pop group.

Many fans flooded the internet with their reactions to KATSEYE’s Sophia. One BTS fan wrote on X,

“She is so real for this”

Several people praised her for not being afraid to openly talk about her admiration for BTS' j-hope and the group.

“i love idols who don't hide that they are army. this is so cute,” a fan said.

“I love seeing an army idol who doesn’t afraid to say bts is their fav win,” commented a fan.

“Sophia, KATSEYE's leader, used to be an ARMY with her dad! She is thrilled about hobi posting their signed album on his ig story! Another successful ARMY story after yunjin,” stated a fan.

Some fans emphasized the supportive nature of BTS’ j-hope as he shared the girl group’s album on his story, while others expressed how BTS has impacted so many people in pursuing their dreams. Another fan demanded a BTS and KATSEYE collab.

“Hope is so loyal and supportive to other artists/ or going to be artists / and the ppl that he knows in person ! Makes me Love him more,” commented a fan.

“BTS genuinely impact so many people when it comes to pursuing their dreams as artists. We will never know what it takes to go into that industry and live it, but they do. What BTS accomplished was never supposed to happen, but they did it and are still going. True role models,” stated an admirer.

“ok i want katseye x bts collab,” commented another fan.

BTS' j-hope shared KATSEYE album SIS on his IG story

The Blue Side singer received the female group's signed CD, SIS (Soft Is Strong), as well as a meaningful greeting.

KATSEYE praised BTS' j-hope for his advise and expressed gratitude for the recognition they got from him. As translated by X user @BTS_Trans, the message read:

“Hello, we are KATSEYE! It was such an honor to receive advice from you today. As artists, we truly have so much respect for the path you have walked to get here. Thank you for always influencing us through your performances and music. We put our heart into this album, so we hope you’ll look upon it kindly. Thank you so much for setting aside some of your precious time for us!”

SIS (Soft Is Strong) is the debut EP album of KATSEYE. It came out on August 16, 2024 with Touch and My Way as the record’s double title tracks. There are a total of five songs in SIS, namely Touch, I’m Pretty, Debut, My Way, and Tonight I Might.

In related news, BTS' j-hope also showed his support for another girl group ILLIT by sharing their album on his story on January 5, 2025.

